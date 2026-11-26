India’s gold loan market has more than doubled in two years to ₹2.33 trillion, driven largely by borrowers taking larger loans rather than a comparable increase in loan accounts. While lenders have expanded their reach beyond traditional markets and into new borrower segments, early repayment stress has begun to rise, according to a report by CRIF Credit Information Services Pvt Ltd.

Gold loans outstanding grew 60.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.33 trillion as of September 2026, up from ₹1.45 trillion a year earlier and ₹1.07 trillion in September 2024. Active loan accounts grew at a slower pace, rising 14 per cent year-on-year to 102 million. Gold loans now account for 12.6 per cent of India’s ₹185.2 trillion retail credit market, a 3.3 percentage point increase over a year.

The divergence between loan value and account growth points to borrowers pledging gold to secure larger amounts, even as credit access expands. The report also flags a sequential increase in early delinquencies, suggesting that lenders will need to monitor repayment behaviour as the market grows. Larger loans drive gold loan growth despite lower origination volumes Gold loan originations rose 27.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹81,500 crore in Q2 FY27, even as volumes fell 4.1 per cent to 36.94 million accounts. The average ticket size rose to ₹2.2 lakh, up 32.7 per cent year-on-year. The shift towards bigger loans is particularly visible in higher-ticket segments. Loans above ₹2.5 lakh accounted for 67.1 per cent of origination value in Q2 FY27, while loans of ₹5 lakh and above contributed around 40 per cent of the value despite representing only about 10 per cent of volumes.

Smaller cities and new borrowers drive gold loan expansion Southern states continue to dominate the market, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the outstanding portfolio. Tamil Nadu led with ₹69,000 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh at ₹37,000 crore, Karnataka at ₹24,000 crore, Telangana at ₹21,000 crore and Kerala at ₹17,000 crore. However, growth is increasingly spreading to other parts of the country. The rest of India recorded 96.4 per cent year-on-year growth in portfolio outstanding, while Tier-III cities and beyond accounted for nearly 63.4 per cent of origination value in Q2 FY27. The report also points to rising participation among borrowers who have not previously accessed formal credit. Around 4.57 million new-to-credit (NTC) borrowers took gold loans in Q2 FY27. Their share of gold loan originations rose to 18.5 per cent.

Women borrowers are another expanding segment. Their number rose from 15 million in September 2023 to 24 million in September 2026, a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent. Women accounted for 42.2 per cent of outstanding gold loans. Early repayment stress warrants closer monitoring While overall portfolio performance improved, early delinquencies showed signs of deterioration. The share of loans overdue by 31-90 days rose to 1.3 per cent in September 2026, up 0.4 percentage points sequentially. However, delinquency in the 31-180-day category declined to 1.7 per cent from 2 per cent a year earlier. The share of very high-risk borrowers increased from 14.8 per cent in September 2024 to 16.7 per cent in September 2026. The increase was more pronounced among loans of up to ₹2.5 lakh, where the share of very high-risk borrowers rose to 18.2 per cent from 15.7 per cent.

The report, however, found improving repayment trends among newer loan cohorts. Peak delinquency at 12 months on book declined from 1.6 per cent for loans originated in Q3 FY25 to around 0.4 per cent for those originated in Q1 FY26. Gold loan NBFCs gain market share Gold loan-focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are gaining ground, particularly in smaller-ticket lending. Their share of origination value rose to 26.3 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 23.3 per cent in the preceding quarter and 20.5 per cent a year earlier. They accounted for nearly 40 per cent of origination volumes. Public-sector banks continue to dominate the outstanding portfolio, with a 54.8 per cent share, but specialised NBFCs have steadily expanded their presence.