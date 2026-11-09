Got your first Diwali bonus? 5 smart ways to save, invest and spend

Receiving your first Diwali bonus can feel like a financial milestone, particularly for young professionals who have just started earning.

However, spending the entire amount on shopping, gadgets or festive celebrations could mean missing an opportunity to strengthen your finances early in your career.

A bonus is additional income, not a regular part of your monthly salary. This makes it useful for meeting financial goals that may otherwise take several months to achieve. From building an emergency fund and clearing expensive debt to starting investments, young earners can put this money to work rather than letting it disappear into discretionary spending.

Financial planners say the first step should be to assess existing financial commitments and identify where the money is needed most. Here are five ways to use your first Diwali bonus wisely.

1. Build or strengthen your emergency fund For someone at the beginning of their career, an emergency fund should be among the first financial priorities. Unexpected expenses such as medical bills, job loss, relocation or urgent travel can disrupt monthly finances. Ideally, an emergency fund should cover at least three to six months of essential expenses. Those with unstable incomes or significant financial responsibilities may need a larger cushion. If you have not started building one, consider putting a substantial portion of your bonus into a savings account or a liquid mutual fund. The objective is to keep the money accessible rather than chase high returns.

2. Clear expensive outstanding debt Young professionals often begin their careers with credit card dues, personal loans or other borrowings. While paying the minimum amount on a credit card may appear manageable, the interest cost can quickly increase the outstanding balance. Using a bonus to clear high-interest debt can offer an immediate financial benefit by reducing future interest payments. Prioritise credit card dues and expensive personal loans before considering additional investments. However, check for any prepayment charges on loans before making a lump sum repayment. 3. Start investing for long-term goals A first bonus can also provide an opportunity to begin investing. Young professionals have a longer investment horizon, allowing them to benefit from compounding if they remain invested over time.

Those comfortable with market-linked investments can consider diversified equity mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs). For example, instead of investing the entire bonus in one go, an individual can spread the amount over a few months through a systematic transfer plan (STP), subject to the suitability of the chosen funds and the investor's risk appetite. The focus should be on building a regular investment habit rather than trying to predict short-term market movements. 4. Review health and life insurance A new job does not necessarily mean adequate financial protection. Employer-provided health insurance may offer limited coverage and may not remain available after an employee leaves the organisation.

Young professionals should assess whether they need an independent health insurance policy over and above their employer's cover. Similarly, those with financial dependants or significant liabilities should evaluate their need for term life insurance. Buying suitable cover early can help secure protection at a relatively lower premium. A portion of the bonus can be used to pay premiums, provided the policies meet genuine insurance needs. 5. Set aside money for a specific financial goal Not every rupee of a Diwali bonus needs to go towards investments or financial obligations. Young earners can also use the money to fund planned expenses, such as higher education, professional courses, a house deposit or a future holiday.

The important distinction is between planned spending and impulsive purchases. Keeping the money in a separate savings account or investing it in an appropriate instrument based on the time horizon can help prevent it from getting mixed with regular monthly expenses. Don't overlook tax implications A Diwali bonus is generally treated as part of salary income and taxed according to the applicable income-tax slab. Employers may deduct tax at source (TDS) when paying the bonus. Therefore, the amount credited to the bank account may be lower than the announced bonus. Employees should check their salary slips and Form 16 to understand the tax deduction.