The government has clarified the benefits payable to families of serving central government employees after death or disappearance, including a 15-day deadline for provisional family pension.

Families of deceased central government employees are entitled to several financial benefits, ranging from family pension and gratuity to provident fund savings and leave encashment.

The government has also prescribed a 15-day timeline for sanctioning provisional family pension to eligible claimants, helping families access financial support while the final pension paperwork is being processed.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, issued two office memorandums clarifying the rules governing these benefits and the timelines for their payment.

What financial benefits can the family claim? The benefits payable depend on applicable service rules, eligibility and nominations made by the employee. A nomination, however, does not supersede the statutory order of eligibility or entitlement. The key benefits include: Family pension: Eligible family members can receive family pension under Rule 50 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021. The rules specify the order of eligibility and provisions governing the distribution of pension. Death gratuity: The amount is payable under Rules 45 to 47 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021. A valid nomination determines the recipient, subject to applicable rules. In the absence of a nomination, the prescribed eligibility criteria and shares of family members apply.

Provident fund: The family can claim the employee's General Provident Fund (GPF) balance under the GPF (Central Services) Rules, 1960. An additional deposit-linked insurance benefit may also be available to eligible family members. Leave encashment: The cash equivalent of eligible earned leave and half-pay leave can be claimed under Rule 39-A of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972. Other benefits: These may include Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS) payouts, salary arrears, eligible travelling allowance and medical benefits under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA), subject to applicable rules. What if the government employee goes missing? If a serving central government employee goes missing, the family may be eligible for certain financial benefits, although the timelines differ from those applicable in the case of death.

The family may receive retirement gratuity, but family pension and gratuity cannot be paid before six months have elapsed from the date of filing the police report. Death gratuity becomes payable once the employee's death is conclusively established or after seven years from the filing of the police report, whichever is applicable under the rules. The family is also entitled to the difference between the death gratuity and retirement gratuity, as prescribed. When must provisional family pension be paid? Under Rule 75(1) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, the Head of Office is required to draw provisional family pension within 15 days of receiving the family pension claim, provided the claimant's eligibility has been established.