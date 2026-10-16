Govt raises disability pension to Rs 375, removes age limit: Who qualifies

The government has approved higher monthly assistance and wider eligibility for persons with disabilities under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), while extending the programme for another five years. The changes include reducing the minimum disability threshold from 80 per cent to 40 per cent and removing the minimum age requirement for disability pension.

The Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the programme for 2026-27 to 2030-31, with a total allocation of Rs 53,428 crore. The government has also approved renaming NSAP as the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana, according to the Cabinet announcement published by the Prime Minister's Office on 14 October 2026.

For eligible households, the revised rules could make disability assistance accessible to more people. However, applicants will still need to meet the scheme’s other eligibility conditions, including the requirement relating to Below Poverty Line (BPL) households. How much will disability pension increase? Under the revised rules, eligible beneficiaries will receive the following monthly assistance. Age group Earlier monthly pension Revised monthly pension 0-79 years Rs 300 for those aged 18-79 Rs 375 80 years and above Rs 500 Rs 625 The increase is Rs 75 a month for beneficiaries below 80 years and Rs 125 for those aged 80 and above. This translates into additional annual assistance of Rs 900 and Rs 1,500, respectively.

While the increase raises the amount of financial support, the monthly pension remains modest. Beneficiaries may still need support from family members or other social welfare programmes to meet essential expenses. Who becomes eligible under the new rules? The changes to disability pension eligibility could be more significant than the increase in the amount paid. The disability threshold has been reduced from 80 per cent to 40 per cent. This means people who meet the revised benchmark disability requirement may qualify even if their assessed disability is below the earlier threshold. The minimum age requirement has also been removed. Previously, the scheme covered eligible persons with disabilities aged 18 years and above. Under the revised rules, assistance can be available from birth, subject to the scheme's eligibility conditions.

These changes bring the pension scheme in line with the benchmark disability requirement under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The legislation also provides for disability-related assistance to be 25 per cent higher than comparable assistance for other categories. However, meeting the disability threshold alone does not automatically guarantee a pension. Applicants must satisfy the other eligibility requirements prescribed under the scheme. When will the revised pension rules take effect? The government has said that detailed guidelines covering eligibility, the number of beneficiaries and assistance rates will be issued and implemented within three months of the Cabinet approval. Applicants and existing beneficiaries should therefore check the final guidelines before assuming that their pension amount or eligibility has changed. The announcement does not specify an exact date on which revised payments will begin.

According to the government's release, the overall decision is expected to benefit 32 million people across all 36 states and Union Territories. This figure covers the programme's beneficiaries and should not be interpreted as the number of people who will receive the revised disability pension. What happens to old-age and widow pensions? The government has also approved new names for the programme and its component schemes. The National Social Assistance Programme will become the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana. The Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme will become the Pradhan Mantri Vridhavastha Pension Yojana. The Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme will become the Pradhan Mantri Vidhawa Pension Yojana.