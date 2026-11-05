GPF disbursal rules clarified: Who gets a deceased govt employee's money

The General Provident Fund (GPF) balance of a deceased Central government employee will go to the family members or nominees according to the eligibility conditions laid down under the GPF rules. A nomination in favour of someone outside the family cannot override the rights of eligible family members if the employee leaves behind a family, the government has clarified.

In an office memorandum (OM) released last week, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, explained how GPF balances should be distributed when an employee dies before receiving the final payment.

The clarification covers two situations: When an employee dies before the GPF balance becomes payable, and when the balance has become payable but the employee dies before the money is actually disbursed.

The instructions explain who can claim the accumulated savings, how the amount will be divided and which family members are excluded from receiving a share. Who will receive the GPF money? The payment will depend on whether the deceased employee had a valid nomination in favour of a family member. Under Rule 33 of the General Provident Fund (Central Services) Rules, 1960, the following conditions apply: Valid family nomination: If the employee has nominated one or more family members, the GPF balance will be paid to them in the proportions specified in the nomination. No valid family nomination: If there is no valid nomination in favour of a family member, the eligible family members will receive the amount in equal shares.

Partial nomination: If the nomination covers only a part of the GPF balance, the nominees will receive their specified shares, while the remaining amount will be distributed equally among eligible family members. Nomination in favour of an outsider: If the employee leaves behind a family, a nomination in favour of a person outside the family will not override the family's rights. This means that simply naming a friend or another person outside the family does not guarantee that the individual will receive the GPF balance after the employee's death. Which family members are excluded from GPF claims? The government has also clarified that certain family members will not receive a share if there is any other eligible member of the family under the rules.

These exclusions include: Sons who have attained majority.

Sons of a deceased son who have attained majority.

Married daughters whose husbands are alive.

Married daughters of a deceased son whose husbands are alive. The exclusions are subject to the conditions specified in Rule 33. They do not mean that these individuals are automatically disqualified in every circumstance, irrespective of whether other family members exist. What happens to the widow and children of a deceased son? The rules also protect the share that would have gone to a son who died before the GPF subscriber. If a deceased employee's son would have been entitled to a share had he survived his parent, that share will instead go to the widow and children of the deceased son.

They will divide this amount equally among themselves. The entitlement is limited to the share that the son would have received had he survived the GPF subscriber and been exempt from the exclusion applicable to adult sons. What if the employee leaves no family? The rules provide a separate arrangement when a deceased employee has no family. In such cases, if a valid nomination in favour of one or more persons subsists, the GPF balance will be paid to those nominees in the proportions specified in the nomination. This allows an employee without a family, as defined under the GPF rules, to nominate another person to receive the accumulated savings.

Who will verify the GPF claim? The Head of Office or Accounts Officer will be responsible for verifying the claim before authorising payment. The officials have been asked to: Verify the employee's GPF account and relevant service records.

Check whether a valid nomination exists.

Identify eligible family members, wherever necessary.

Determine the respective shares of family members in accordance with Rule 33. The government has directed all ministries and departments to circulate the clarification among Heads of Offices, Drawing and Disbursing Officers, Accounts Officers and other officials involved in settling GPF balances after an employee's death. What should GPF subscribers do? The clarification is particularly relevant for employees who have not reviewed their nominations after changes in family circumstances.