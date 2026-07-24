GPF interest rate remains at 7.1%: What it means for govt employees

The Centre has kept the interest rate for the General Provident Fund (GPF) and other similar provident funds unchanged at 7.1 per cent for the July-September 2026 quarter.

This offers continuity to millions of central government employees planning their retirement savings.

The decision, notified by the Ministry of Finance, means subscribers to the GPF, Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) and several other government provident funds will continue to earn interest at the same rate from July 1 to September 30, 2026. The rate has remained unchanged for several quarters.

The announcement comes even as the government has also retained interest rates on small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF), for the same quarter. Meanwhile, Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers continue to earn 8.25 per cent interest for FY26.

GPF interest rate unchanged at 7.1 per cent According to the Finance Ministry's notification, accumulations in the General Provident Fund and other similar funds will continue to earn 7.1 per cent annual interest during the July-September quarter of the current financial year. The rate applies to balances maintained in various provident funds meant for government employees and will remain in force until September 30, unless revised for the next quarter. Which provident funds are covered? The 7.1 per cent interest rate will apply to the following funds: • General Provident Fund (Central Services)

• Contributory Provident Fund (India) • All India Services Provident Fund • State Railway Provident Fund • General Provident Fund (Defence Services) • Indian Ordnance Department Provident Fund • Indian Ordnance Factories Workmen's Provident Fund • Indian Naval Dockyard Workmen's Provident Fund • Defence Services Officers Provident Fund • Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund What is the General Provident Fund? The General Provident Fund is a retirement savings scheme available only to eligible government employees. Under the scheme, employees contribute a portion of their salary every month, while the accumulated corpus earns interest declared by the government.

Unlike the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), which is meant for organised private sector employees and certain public sector workers, the GPF is designed specifically for government employees covered under the scheme. The accumulated amount, along with interest, is generally paid to the subscriber at the time of retirement or according to the scheme's withdrawal rules. How often is the GPF interest rate reviewed? The finance ministry reviews the GPF interest rate every quarter. While the government has the option to revise the rate based on prevailing economic conditions and interest rate trends, it has chosen to keep the rate unchanged at 7.1 per cent for the July-September 2026 period.

For subscribers, this means there is no change in the returns they will earn on their GPF balances during the current quarter. PPF and small savings rates also unchanged The government's decision is in line with its latest notification on small savings schemes. Interest rates on popular schemes such as: • Public Provident Fund (PPF) • Sukanya Samriddhi Account • Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) • National Savings Certificate (NSC) have also been left unchanged for the July-September quarter. Notably, the PPF continues to offer 7.1 per cent, the same rate as the GPF.

How does GPF compare with EPF? Although both are long-term retirement savings instruments, they cater to different categories of employees and currently offer different interest rates. (Table here) The EPF interest rate is declared annually by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), whereas the GPF rate is reviewed every quarter by the finance ministry. What does this mean for government employees? The latest notification does not alter the returns that government employees will receive on their GPF balances during the current quarter. Those contributing to the scheme will continue to earn 7.1 per cent interest on their eligible accumulations between July and September 2026.