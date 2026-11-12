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Grandfather's property: Birthright or inheritance? Know your legal rights

The Supreme Court has clarified that property inherited by a father under Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act is his individual property, giving children no automatic birthright to it.

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The Supreme Court ruling clarifies the distinction between ancestral coparcenary property and property inherited by a father under the Hindu Succession Act, with implications for children’s inheritance and partition rights.
Sanjay Kumar Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 10:17 PM IST
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In J Rajesh (Minor) vs M Kumaran (Dead), the dispute concerned 1,811 square feet of land belonging to N Ramakrishnan, Rajesh’s grandfather. Rajesh’s father sold the property through deeds dated April 3 and 17, 1997. The minor sued through his mother, seeking partition and possession of half the property.

On November 6, 2026, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, ruling that property inherited under Section 8 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, does not confer a birthright on the heir’s children.

How property passed matters

The ruling distinguishes coparcenary rights from succession under Section 8. “Property coming from a grandfather does not automatically become ancestral property in the next generation’s hands,” says Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.

“The court settled that a man inheriting under Section 8 receives the property as its full and absolute owner rather than as the head of a joint family,” says Hitendra Hiremath, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Two kinds of ownership

Coparcenary property is joint family property in which each coparcener acquires an interest by birth. “If the property was already coparcenary property in the hands of the grandfather, father and son, the son is a coparcener by birth,” says Amit Kumar Nag, partner, Aquilaw.

Property a father inherits under Section 8 is ordinarily his individual property. His children acquire no interest in it by birth. “If a grandfather dies intestate after June 17, 1956, leaving the father as an heir, then the father takes his share under Section 8 in his individual capacity,” says Nag.

What a grandchild can claim

A Mitakshara coparcener can seek partition and separate possession during his father’s lifetime. “A grandson with a coparcenary interest can seek appropriate relief before a court if an unjustified transaction prejudices his rights,” says Chandwani.

Children cannot demand preservation or partition of their father’s individual property.

Limits on a father’s rights

A karta can sell or mortgage coparcenary property to fulfil legal necessities and indispensable duties, or for the benefit of the estate. Such a transfer binds non-consenting coparceners. However, the father cannot gift substantial property gratuitously to outsiders. Coparceners can, in such cases, seek injunctions.

A father can transfer an individual Section 8 property without his children’s consent. “A challenge requires an independent legal ground, such as defective title, fraud or proof that the property remains coparcenary,” says Rahul Hingmire, co-founder and managing partner, Vis Legis Law Practice.

Division without a Will

Under Section 6(3), as substituted in 2005, a deceased coparcener’s interest passes by testamentary or intestate (without a Will) succession rather than survivorship.

First, the father’s share is fixed through a notional partition. If he has four brothers, he gets a one-fifth share. His share then passes to Class I heirs under Sections 8, 9 and 10. Individual property passes directly without any partitioning.

“The widow (or widows together), each surviving son and daughter, and the deceased’s mother each take one share. The branch of each pre-deceased child takes one share,” says Nag.

The 2005 amendment gives daughters and granddaughters equal coparcenary birthrights. They also inherit individual property equally as Class I heirs if there is no Will.

What a Will can change

Section 30 allows a father flexibility over an individually owned property. “He may leave it by Will to one child, a grandchild or someone unrelated while excluding a son,” says Hingmire.

“The Will must be genuine and be properly executed, as courts look closely at Wills made in suspicious circumstances,” says Hiremath.

How to avoid disputes

A father should establish whether a property is held individually or as coparcenary property. “Keep the title documents, inheritance records and any partition deed or court decree,” says Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.

Razvi advises that, in the case of individually owned property, the father should prepare a properly executed Will identifying the property, beneficiaries, shares and an executor.

   

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Topics :successionInheritance taxSupreme CourtYour moneyproperty

First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 10:16 PM IST

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