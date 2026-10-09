GST relief on group insurance: Will employees get higher health cover?

The GST Council’s recommendation to allow input tax credit (ITC) on employer-provided group health and life insurance could reduce businesses’ insurance costs and create room for better employee benefits. However, employees are not guaranteed higher coverage, as employers can decide how to use the savings.

The GST Council on Thursday recommended amending Section 17(5) of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, to remove restrictions on ITC for health and life insurance, among other expenses. The recommendation will require the relevant legal changes before eligible businesses can claim the credit.

How much can employers save?

Group health and life insurance premiums generally attract 18 per cent GST. Employers could not ordinarily claim credit for this tax unless an applicable exception allowed it. The tax therefore added to the cost of providing employee insurance.

Consider a company paying an annual group health insurance premium of Rs 10 lakh. At 18 per cent GST, it pays Rs 1.8 lakh in tax, taking the total bill to Rs 11.8 lakh. If the entire GST amount becomes eligible for ITC and the company can utilise the credit, its effective cost could fall to Rs 10 lakh, saving Rs 1.8 lakh. Sajja Praveen Chowdary, director at Policybazaar for Business, said the potential savings could help businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), manage employee insurance costs or improve benefits. Minoo Mantri, executive vice-president, insurance, at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, said the change could help employers manage insurance expenditure more efficiently and reconsider whether their existing employee coverage is adequate.

However, the actual benefit will depend on eligibility and the employer’s ability to use the credit against its GST liability. It is not an automatic cash refund of the premium paid. Will employees get higher insurance coverage? Not necessarily. The Council’s recommendation does not, by itself, require employers to pass on the savings to their employees. Companies could use the financial headroom to increase the sum insured, extend health coverage to dependants, add benefits or improve access to preventive healthcare. Alternatively, they could retain the savings to manage operating expenses or support business expansion. “The larger opportunity is to move beyond basic coverage towards insurance that adequately addresses employees’ health and financial protection needs,” Mantri said.

SR Patnaik, partner and head of taxation at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the decision to share the savings with employees would be a commercial one, influenced by competition for talent and existing employment terms. In labour-intensive sectors, employers may consider improving benefits to attract and retain workers. Employees in unionised workplaces could also negotiate for a share of the savings. However, without a specific regulatory requirement, better insurance benefits are not guaranteed. Could smaller businesses offer more insurance? MSMEs could benefit from the lower effective cost because they often have to balance employee benefits against tight operating budgets and cash-flow requirements. Chowdary said the change could encourage smaller businesses to introduce group health insurance or expand existing coverage. Over time, this could help more workers access financial protection against medical emergencies.

Ankit Jain, partner at Ved Jain and Associates, said the proposed change could lower the entry barrier for smaller businesses considering employer-funded health insurance. The potential benefit would depend on the premiums involved and the employer’s eligibility to claim ITC. For a business with a large workforce, even a modest saving per employee could add up across its annual insurance bill. Employers could use the savings to maintain existing coverage as premiums rise or enhance benefits where budgets permit. What conditions must employers meet? The Council’s recommendation is not self-executing. Patnaik said the relevant amendments to the CGST Act and rules would need to be notified before businesses could claim the credit under the proposed framework.

Employers would also need to maintain proper tax invoices and comply with the applicable ITC conditions. Patnaik said policies should be procured in the employer’s name, with invoices reflecting the GST paid. Eligibility and the ability to utilise the credit would also matter, particularly for businesses making exempt supplies or operating under the composition scheme. Chowdary said businesses would need to maintain documentation and verify that their premiums qualify for ITC. Smaller employers might require time to understand and comply with the applicable requirements. When could employees see the benefit? Any improvement is unlikely to be immediate. Employers will first have to wait for the legal changes to take effect, assess their eligibility and determine the credit they can use.