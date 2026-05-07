Gulf NRIs dump real estate, turn to Indian Equities amid West Asia crisis

For decades, Gulf-based Indians largely sent money home for family support, savings and property purchases. But amid rising geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia, a major shift is now underway.GCC-based NRIs are increasingly moving away from Indian real estate and putting their money into Indian equities, mutual funds and long-term financial planning instead.

A new report by Equirus Wealth, based on responses from 8,300 NRIs across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, reveals a structural transformation in how expatriate Indians approach wealth creation and remittances.

Indian equities become the top wealth engine for NRIs

Key findings:

73% of GCC NRIs increased exposure to Indian equities and mutual funds

42% are willing to deploy fresh capital into Indian equities

Indian equities emerged as the single biggest preferred asset class for future investments. Fresh capital deployment preferences: Indian equities: 42%

Fixed income/debt: 23%

Wait-and-watch: 15%

International equities: 11%

Gold: 4%

Cash/liquid assets: 4%

Real estate in India: 2% The data signals a dramatic shift: Indian markets are now viewed as a stronger long-term wealth engine than physical assets like property. Real estate sees structural exit Historically, Gulf NRIs were among the biggest investors in:

Indian property,

second homes,

land,

and real estate-linked assets. That trend is now reversing sharply. The report found: Up to 40% of respondents are reducing exposure to Indian real estate "What we are witnessing is not a short-term reaction to global uncertainty, but a structural evolution in how GCC NRIs approach wealth creation. Investors are becoming more disciplined in behaviour, yet more decisive in allocation — with India firmly at the centre of that strategy. The shift away from real estate towards financial assets, particularly Indian equities, marks a defining transition. At the same time, remittances are no longer driven by obligation — they are increasingly being deployed with clear investment intent and long-term planning," said Ankur Punj, Managing Director & Business Head – Equirus Wealth.

In contrast, real estate is witnessing a broad-based exit, with up to 40% of investors reducing exposure, underscoring a long-term reallocation rather than cyclical rebalancing. Meanwhile: Net portfolio direction by asset class: Indian equities/mutual funds: +54%

Fixed deposits/debt: +15%

Gold: +16%

International equities: -4%

Cash/liquid assets: -4%

Real estate: -27% Nearly 86% of respondents reported stable or improved financial confidence, reflecting long-term income visibility and a maturing investment approach. While 83% of investors acknowledge geopolitical risks, their response has been measured and disciplined—characterised by increased savings, controlled spending, and selective portfolio adjustments rather than panic-driven decisions.

Fresh capital deployment among GCC NRIs shows a strong and consistent tilt towards Indian equities, as reflected across multiple indicators rather than a single headline number. While 42% of respondents indicate willingness to deploy fresh capital into Indian equities, broader portfolio data shows an even stronger trend, with over 73% increasing exposure to equities and mutual funds. Remittances are becoming investment-driven Another major shift: Remittances are no longer being driven mainly by emotional or family obligations. Primary purpose of remittances to India:

Investment in India: 27%

Family support: 26%

Retirement planning: 22%

Savings/reserves: 18%

Property payments: 3%

Loan repayments: 3% Combined:

Investment + retirement-linked remittances now account for: 49% of remittance intent GCC NRIs remain confident despite Gulf conflict concerns The survey comes at a time of heightened uncertainty in West Asia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Yet investor confidence remains surprisingly resilient. Confidence levels: 53% said confidence remained stable 33% said confidence improved Only 14% said confidence declined Overall: 86% of respondents described themselves as financially confident Average confidence score: 3.5 out of 5 Country-wise confidence: This marks a significant behavioural evolution: NRIs are increasingly sending money to India with clear wealth-building.

Kuwait: 3.93 UAE: 3.53 Qatar: 3.52 Oman: 3.33 Saudi Arabia: 3.25 Bahrain: 2.75 The data suggests that despite geopolitical tensions, many GCC-based Indian professionals still feel financially stable and secure. Geopolitical risks remain the biggest concern While confidence remains stable, concerns around regional instability remain elevated. Key concerns: 83% acknowledged geopolitical risks impact financial decisions Regional geopolitical instability: biggest concern for 41% Inflation: 23% Global market volatility: 13% However, the report notes that investor behaviour remains measured rather than panic-driven. Instead of: withdrawing capital aggressively, exiting markets, or hoarding cash, many investors are:

increasing savings, spending more cautiously, and reallocating portfolios strategically. A more disciplined NRI investor is emerging One of the biggest insights from the report is the evolution of the Gulf NRI investor mindset. Behavioural trends: 35% are increasing savings 26% are cutting discretionary spending Yet: 75% remain actively invested or selectively deploying capital investor base. Structural Shifts Defining GCC NRI Investors The report identifies three clear long-term trends shaping NRI investment behaviour: • Migration from physical to financial assets, led by strong equity inflows and real estate exits • India’s emergence as the primary wealth engine, across fresh investments and remittance