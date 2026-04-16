Gurugram property set to get costlier as circle rates surge up to 75%

If you’re planning to buy property in Gurugram—or already own one—2026 could be a turning point. Circle rates, the government’s benchmark for property transactions, are set to rise sharply—by 15% to as much as 75%—marking one of the most significant revisions in recent years.

“The 2026 revision reflects a clear shift toward market-aligned pricing, with circle rate increases ranging from 15% to 75% across Gurugram. Key growth corridors such as Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road are witnessing hikes of up to 75%, while emerging residential sectors are seeing 30–45% appreciation. In contrast, established locations like Sector 29 are recording relatively moderate increases of around 15%, highlighting a maturing and stabilizing market," said Kartikeya Sharma, Associate Principal Partner, Square Yards.

Significant momentum is visible along the Southern Peripheral Road and Golf Course Extension corridors. Residential rates in Sectors 63, 63A, 64, and 67 are set to rise by 45%, from ₹58,500 to ₹84,825 per sq. yard. Nearby sectors, including 62, 65, 66, 69, 70, 71, and 72, are expected to see a 30% increase, reaching ₹91,000 per sq. yard. Commercial rates in these areas are also projected to move up from ₹2,00,000 to ₹2,60,000 per sq. yard. Established city sectors are also witnessing sharp revisions. Sector 15 residential rates are expected to increase by 45% to ₹1,24,700 per sq. yard, while Sector 25 commercial rates may rise by 75% to ₹2,43,941 per sq. yard.

The premium market in DLF Phase V is likely to record a similar 75% jump, reinforcing its high-value positioning. In comparison, Sector 29 is projected to see a more moderate 15% increase, indicating stability in mature locations. "The Dwarka Expressway corridor continues to lead growth trends. Commercial land across several sectors is expected to rise by 75%, reaching ₹2,04,750 per sq. yard, while residential sectors from 104 to 115 may increase by 30% to ₹2,24,796 per sq. yard. Sectors 9 and 9A are also likely to record a strong 45% increase in commercial rates," said the report by Square Yards.

Manesar remains a key growth driver. Industrial rates in IMT Manesar Sector 1 are projected to increase by 30%, while residential sectors such as 81 and 78 may register steep 60% hikes, driven by industrial expansion and improved connectivity. Group housing rates are expected to rise by about 10% in established sectors and from ₹6,500 to ₹7,000 per sq. ft. in emerging areas. Construction costs are also anticipated to move upward to around ₹2,100 per sq. foot. Where Prices Are Rising the Most The steepest hikes are not uniform—they’re concentrated in high-growth zones. Emerging Corridors Lead the Surge

Dwarka Expressway & Southern Peripheral Road (SPR): Up to 75% increase Sectors 63, 63A, 64, 67: Residential rates rising 45% (₹58,500 → ₹84,825 per sq. yard) Nearby sectors (62, 65, 66, 69–72): 30% increase to ₹91,000 per sq. yard Commercial rates in these belts: ₹2,00,000 → ₹2,60,000 per sq. yard These areas are benefiting from infrastructure upgrades and strong buyer demand, making them the biggest gainers. Premium and Established Areas Catch Up DLF Phase V: Up to 75% jump, reinforcing premium positioning Sector 25 (commercial): 75% increase to ₹2,43,941 per sq. yard Sector 15 (residential): 45% increase to ₹1,24,700 per sq. yard