Hallmarked but not pure? What gold buyers must check this Dhanteras

What are the three checks to make before buying gold?
Pawan Gupta, chairperson, P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta, identifies three essential safeguards, particularly when buying from an unfamiliar jeweller.
The first is to check all three hallmarking elements: the BIS logo, purity mark and HUID, followed by verification through the BIS Care app. The second is obtaining a proper invoice recording the jewellery description, net gold weight and purity, along with a clear explanation of making charges and other costs. The third is choosing a jeweller who is transparent about quality, pricing and the terms of sale.
“Customers should feel comfortable asking questions and getting clear answers. These checks are useful regardless of whether they are buying from a large jewellery brand or a local jeweller,” says Gupta.