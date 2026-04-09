Have a medical emergency? You can soon access part of your NPS savings

For most people, pension savings are something you don’t touch until retirement. But what if you could use a part of that money when you actually need it the most—during a medical emergency?

Pension fund regulator PFRDA on Wednesday said it has launched the second "Proof of Concept (POC) of NPS Swasthya", an initiative intended to provide healthcare funding along with retirement planning. According to a statement, PFRDA said the National Pension System (NPS) Swasthya is a multi-partner initiative structured to provide comprehensive financial and health security. That’s the idea behind a new initiative launched by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, which is piloting the second phase of NPS Swasthya, a scheme that aims to combine retirement savings with healthcare funding.

Why this matters for you If you’re investing in the National Pension System (NPS), your money is typically locked in until retirement. While that ensures long-term savings, it also creates a problem: What happens when you need money urgently for health expenses? With healthcare costs in India projected to rise between 11.5% and 14% in 2026, much faster than inflation, this gap is becoming harder to ignore. What is changing with NPS Swasthya The new model allows you to: Access up to 25% of your pension contributions

Use it specifically for medical expenses This portion is called the “Net Eligible Balance”, and it can be accessed digitally when needed.

In simple terms: Your retirement savings can now double up as a health emergency fund. How you will actually use it The system is designed to be app-based and seamless. Subscribers will be able to: Request funds through the MAven app

Access money quickly for hospital or medical expenses

Use a system integrated with NPS records The backend is supported by multiple partners: Medi Assist for technology and claims

CAMS for onboarding and KYC

Pension fund managers like Tata and Axis

Health insurance support from Aditya Birla Health Insurance The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) serves as the regulatory authority. The Medi Assist Healthcare Services acts as the core technology partner, providing digital infrastructure whereas CAMS KRA supports subscriber onboarding and KYC enablement and Tata Pension Fund and Axis Pension Fund serve as the designated pension fund managers, the statement said.

It added that Aditya Birla Health Insurance provides the integrated top-up insurance cover, and Medi Assist TPA manages claims administration. PFRDA in a statement added that this scheme comes at a time when the pension ecosystem is rapidly scaling with NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) having a cumulative subscriber base of 9.64 crore and combined assets under management pegged at Rs 16.55 lakh crore as of 29 March 2026. For you, this means: Less paperwork Faster access during emergencies Why this is coming now India’s pension ecosystem is growing rapidly: 9.64 crore subscribers across NPS and Atal Pension Yojana