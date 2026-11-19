HDFC Bank BizBlack Metal credit cardholders will have to spend at least Rs 50,000 in eligible retail transactions in a billing cycle to unlock “accelerated 5X reward points” from December 21, 2026. The bank is also lowering the quarterly spending threshold for milestone vouchers from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, while revising rewards on income tax and goods and services tax (GST) payments.

The changes cover three aspects of the BizBlack Metal credit card – accelerated rewards, quarterly milestone vouchers and reward points on tax payments.

In a communication to cardholders, HDFC Bank said, “From 21st December 2026, we are introducing a few refinements to your rewards and benefits, while continuing to make BizBlack a rewarding companion for your business needs.”

How the 5X reward points benefit will change The bank will retain accelerated 5X reward points on select business-related transactions, but cardholders will need to meet a minimum eligible retail spending threshold of Rs 50,000 in each billing cycle to unlock the benefit. The qualifying retail spending requirement will exclude income tax and GST payments. Once the threshold is met, eligible tax payments can also earn accelerated rewards, subject to the programme's terms and conditions. The benefit will apply to statement cycles beginning December 21, 2026. Eligible categories for accelerated rewards include: Bill payments through SmartPay and PayZapp.

Income tax and advance tax payments through the income tax portal.

GST payments through the GST portal.

Flight and hotel bookings on MMT MyBiz through SmartBuy Biz Deals.

Business productivity tools purchased through Nuclei on SmartBuy Biz Deals. Only settled transactions will qualify for reward points. Accelerated reward points on eligible business-essential spends will be capped at 7,500 per statement cycle and will be credited in the following billing cycle. EMI transactions will not count towards the Rs 50,000 threshold.

Quarterly milestone voucher threshold reduced The bank has lowered the quarterly spending requirement for earning milestone vouchers. Cardholders can now earn a Rs 5,000 voucher on eligible spending of Rs 4 lakh in a calendar quarter, compared with the earlier threshold of Rs 5 lakh. The revised milestone benefit will begin with the January-March 2027 quarter. Cardholders can earn up to four vouchers annually, worth a total of Rs 20,000. The vouchers can be redeemed for Taj stay or SmartBuy flight options. The calendar quarters will run from January to March, April to June, July to September, and October to December. However, income tax, GST, fuel, rent and EMI transactions will not count towards the quarterly spending threshold.

Reward points on income tax and GST payments HDFC Bank has revised the reward points structure for eligible income tax and GST payments. From December 21, cardholders will earn four reward points for every Rs 200 spent on these transactions. For other eligible purchases, the card's core rewards structure will continue to offer five reward points for every Rs 150 spent, subject to exclusions under the programme. What cardholders should keep in mind The Rs 50,000 spending threshold for unlocking accelerated rewards and the Rs 4 lakh quarterly milestone are separate requirements. Cardholders will need to track both if they want to maximise the benefits.