HDFC Bank, Federal Bank hike FD rates: Senior citizens can earn up to 7.20%

Senior citizens can earn up to 7.20 per cent annually on fixed deposits with Federal Bank, while HDFC Bank has raised its rate for a select tenure to 7.10 per cent. The changes come as banks revise deposit rates across different maturity periods.

HDFC Bank's revised senior citizen rates are effective from August 19, while Federal Bank's new rates came into effect on August 17. The revisions matter for senior citizens who rely on fixed deposits for regular income and capital preservation.

HDFC Bank raises one senior citizen FD rate

HDFC Bank has increased its FD interest rate for senior citizens by 10 basis points on deposits below Rs 3 crore for one particular maturity period.

The rate for deposits with a tenure of 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months has increased from 7 per cent to 7.10 per cent a year. After the revision, HDFC Bank's senior citizen FD rates range from 3.25 per cent to 7.10 per cent, depending on the tenure. Key rates for senior citizens include: 7-14 days: 3.25 per cent 30-45 days: 3.75 per cent 6 months 1 day to 9 months: 6 per cent 1 year to less than 15 months: 6.75 per cent 15 months to less than 18 months: 6.85 per cent 18 months to 3 years: 6.95 per cent 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months: 7.10 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: 6.65 per cent HDFC Bank has not revised its rates for regular customers. They range from 2.75 per cent to 6.50 per cent a year, with the highest rate available for the 3-year-1-day to less-than-4-year-7-month tenure. This gives senior citizens an additional 60 basis points over regular customers on the tenure offering the bank's highest rate. Federal Bank offers up to 7.20 per cent Federal Bank has revised its FD rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore. Following the revision, regular customers can earn between 3 per cent and 6.70 per cent, while senior citizens can earn between 3.50 per cent and 7.20 per cent.

The bank's highest rate is available on a 48-month FD. For senior citizens, the key rates are: 7-29 days: 3.50 per cent 30-45 days: 3.75 per cent 46-90 days: 4.75 per cent 91-180 days: 5 per cent 181 days: 6.50 per cent 182-270 days: 6 per cent 271 days to less than one year: 6.50 per cent One year: 6.75 per cent Above one year to less than 15 months: 6.90 per cent 15 months: 7.15 per cent Above 15 months to 24 months: 6.90 per cent Above 24 months to less than 48 months: 7 per cent 48 months: 7.20 per cent Above 48 months to 10 years: 6.90 per cent Should senior citizens break FDs? A higher interest rate does not automatically mean an existing FD should be closed and reinvested.

Before switching, senior citizens should compare: The interest rate currently being earned The remaining tenure of the existing FD The rate available on a new FD The penalty for premature withdrawal The tax impact on the interest earned For example, an investor already earning 7 per cent on an HDFC Bank FD may gain only 10 basis points by moving to the new 7.10 per cent rate. Once premature withdrawal charges and lost interest are considered, switching may not necessarily improve returns. For someone whose FD is maturing soon, however, the revised rates provide an opportunity to compare options before reinvesting the money. Higher FD rate is not the only factor Senior citizens should also consider liquidity and taxability before choosing an FD.