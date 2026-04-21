Health cover hits 50% yet Indian households pay ₹34,000 per hospitalisation

A hospitalisation in India now costs an average of ₹34,064, with private hospital bills crossing ₹50,000, even as 13.1% of Indians report illness over a two-week period, according to the NSS 2025 health survey. Despite rising insurance coverage, the data shows that medical expenses continue to place a heavy burden on households.

The latest NSS data shows illness rates nearly doubling since 2017–18, even as insurance coverage expands to cover nearly half the population.

Insurance coverage surges—but protection remains partial

One of the biggest shifts in India’s healthcare landscape is the rapid expansion of insurance coverage.

Rural coverage: 47.4% (up from 14.1% in 2017–18)

Percentage of persons covered under atleast one Health insurance, 2017-18 Vs 2025 Urban coverage: 44.3% (up from 19.1%) In 2017–18 (previous NSS health survey), only 14.1% of rural and 19.1% of urban people were covered. By 2025, coverage rose to 47.4% in rural areas and 44.3% in urban areas. Government-sponsored schemes account for a large share of this expansion. More Indians are insured—but this doesn’t mean they are financially protected. Because even with insurance, households continue to bear significant out-of-pocket expenses. India is getting sicker—or detecting illness better The latest National Sample Survey (NSS) data shows a sharp rise in reported illnesses—from 7.5% in 2017–18 to 13.1% in 2025 over a 15-day period.

This doesn’t necessarily mean Indians are suddenly falling sick more often. Instead, it reflects a combination of: Better diagnosis and awareness

Increased healthcare access

A real rise in chronic lifestyle diseases The survey highlights a clear transition: infectious diseases are declining, while non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension and metabolic disorders are rising—especially after the age of 30. What this means for your finances: Healthcare is no longer a one-time expense. It’s becoming a long-term, recurring cost. Age is the biggest risk multiplier The data clearly shows that healthcare risks increase sharply with age:

43.9% of people aged 60+ reported illness

22.5% in the 45–59 age group

Even children (0–4 years) had a 9.9% illness rate Your medical costs will likely rise significantly just when your income may be stabilising or declining—especially post-retirement. The real financial shock: Hospitalisation Routine healthcare costs matter—but hospitalisation is where most financial stress comes from. Average hospitalisation cost: ₹34,064

Median cost: ₹11,285 But averages hide the real risk: Public hospitals: ₹6,631 (average)

Private hospitals: ₹50,508 (average) That’s a massive gap—and a single private hospitalisation can wipe out months or even years of savings.

Small expenses, big impact over time Healthcare costs are not just about hospital stays. The survey shows: Average outpatient cost (15 days): ₹861

Median: ₹400 These are recurring costs—doctor visits, medicines, diagnostics—that add up, especially for chronic conditions. Out-of-pocket medical expenditure (OOPME) on hospitalization (in-patient care) during the last 365-day period, all India The average out-of-pocket medical expenditure per hospitalization case along with median out-ofpocket medical expenditure are presented above It’s not just big medical emergencies—everyday healthcare quietly eats into your savings. Key out-of-pocket expenses: The estimated average out-of-pocket medical expenditure per hospitalization case (excluding childbirth) during the last 365 days was about ₹34,064 (₹31,484 in rural and ₹38,688 in urban), while the median out-of-pocket medical expenditure was about ₹11,285 (₹10,500 in rural and ₹12,400 in urban).

In public hospitals, the average expenditure per hospitalization case (excluding childbirth) at all-India level was ₹6,631 while half of the hospitalized cases treated in public hospitals involved spending of ₹1,100 or less. For out-patient care during the last 15 days, the average out-of-pocket medical expenditure in India was about ₹861 (Rural ₹ 847, Urban ₹884) while the median expenditure was about ₹400 (Rural ₹ 395, Urban ₹ 420). Out-of-pocket medical expenditure (OOPME) per institutional childbirth during the last 365- day period, All-India In public hospitals, the average expenditure per spell for out-patient care during the last 15 days was about ₹289 and the median was about ₹0, indicating that half of the treatment episodes in public hospitals were received free of cost.

The average out-of-pocket medical expenditure per hospitalisation case for childbirth along with median out-of-pocket medical expenditure The average out-of-pocket medical expenditure per childbirth during the last 365 days was about ₹2,299 in public hospitals, while the average expenditure in all hospitals combined was about ₹14,775. Median expenditure for childbirth in public hospitals (₹801) was less than onethird of the median expenditure in all hospitals (₹2,851) Out-of-pocket spending remains high Even with insurance expansion, the data shows households are still paying large amounts from their own pockets. This includes: Hospital bills not fully covered by insurance

Diagnostic tests

Medicines

Follow-up care Healthcare access: Public vs private usage

The survey highlights a mixed pattern: Rural households rely more on public healthcare Urban households lean more toward private providers Why this matters financially: Public healthcare = lower cost, but variable access Private healthcare = higher cost, faster accessInsurance vs reality: The gap you must plan for Even though nearly half the population is now insured, three major gaps remain: 1. Coverage gaps Many policies: Have limits Exclude certain treatments Don’t fully cover chronic conditions 2. Cost inflation Private hospital costs are rising rapidly, often exceeding insurance limits. 3. Post-treatment costs