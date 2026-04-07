Health insurance firms shifting to personalisation, prevention: Report

Health insurance companies are offering customers “immediate and personalised” products, such as reduced waiting periods for pre-existing conditions and disease-specific plans, according to a Policybazaar report on Tuesday.

Insurers seek to be partners in everyday health rather than just financial backstops during medical emergencies, said the company on World Health Day, adding the industry is focusing on prevention and early intervention.

Insurers are increasingly building preventive care into policies through:

Regular health check-ups

Wellness programmes linked to lifestyle habits

Incentives for fitness and early diagnosis

Digital tools such as wearables and health apps are enabling insurers to stay connected with customers on a daily basis, encouraging healthier behaviour through rewards and benefits, said Policybazaar.

Personalisation replaces one-size-fits-all Standard policies are gradually giving way to customised offerings. According to Policybazaar, insurers are using data analytics to design products based on: Age and life stage

Medical history

Lifestyle risks This has resulted in tailored premiums and modular plans that can evolve with the policyholder’s needs, improving both relevance and usability. Digital-first insurance gains ground Technology is now central to how health insurance is delivered. Policybazaar points out that digital innovation has streamlined the entire journey, from buying a policy to settling claims. Key developments include: Instant policy issuance

AI-led underwriting

Real-time claims tracking

Faster, paperless settlements These changes are improving transparency and reducing turnaround times, addressing long-standing consumer pain points.

Coverage moves beyond hospitalisation Health insurance is also expanding beyond hospital bills. Policybazaar highlights that newer policies increasingly cover: Telemedicine and virtual consultations

Home health care services

Mental health treatment

Alternative treatments such as AYUSH This broader scope reflects a shift towards holistic health care rather than episodic treatment. Product innovation targets affordability and trust Insurers are redesigning products to make them simpler and more consumer-friendly, according to Policybazaar. Some of the key features now being offered include: Zero co-payment options

No room rent limits

Unlimited restoration of sum insured

Higher no-claim bonuses

Wellness-linked rewards In addition, add-ons are playing a larger role, allowing policyholders to customise coverage. These include: