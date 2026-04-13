Health insurance for cardiac patients: Specialised plans help, check terms

Repercussions of early onset
Contracting heart disease early affects insurability. “It leads to higher underwriting scrutiny, including detailed medical tests such as treadmill test (TMT), Echo, and angiography history,” says Arun Ramamurthy, cofounder, Staywell.Health. The insured could face a waiting period of two to three years for cardiac-related claims.
Insurers may offer a standard health insurance policy. “But they may impose a higher premium through risk loading and waiting periods for cardiac-related claims. Policies may come with permanent exclusions for certain cardiac procedures or sub-limits on procedures like angioplasty and bypass surgery,” says Bharindwal.
Ramamurthy adds that premiums may increase by 30 to 80 per cent, and the co-pay clause could range from 10 to 30 per cent. If the condition is severe or recent, insurers may decline coverage for a standard health policy.