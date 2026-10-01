Health insurance premiums: What leading insurers charge for a plan

Health insurance is under the scanner of late, thanks to a consultation paper from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) suggesting caps on commissions. Many claim that much of the premium is channeled into distribution, leaving little for payouts. Whatever the case may be, there is no denying that a comprehensive health cover is an absolute necessity nowadays, especially given the rise in private healthcare. To guard yourself against the financial burden of sudden and steep hospital bills, it is important to have a good health insurance plan at your back. Check out the premium rates offered by leading insurers from Policybazaar.com.