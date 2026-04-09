Heart risk among young pushes up insurance premiums up by up to 50%: Report

Heart disease is no longer a late-life financial shock. Data from Plum, an employee insurance and health benefits company, shows that the condition is affecting Indians in their 20s and 30s, prompting insurers to price that risk far earlier than before.

Based on 100,000 claims and 10,000 health check-ups, the findings mark a structural shift: Young policyholders are entering the system with advanced cardiac conditions, prompting higher premiums, stricter underwriting, and increased out-of-pocket costs. One in three applicants reports premium costs rising by up to 50 per cent once cardiac risk is detected.

Costlier insurance claims

The most immediate impact for households is the rising cost of treatment. According to Plum’s data:

Around one in three cardiac claims exceeds Rs 1.7 lakh

Nearly 7–10 per cent of severe cases cross Rs 5 lakh, especially when ICU care or surgery is involved

About 60 per cent of heart claims require surgery, indicating late detection Costs escalate sharply with severity Median cases: Rs 63,000 Stent procedures: Rs 2.5 lakh+ Bypass surgeries: Rs 3.2 lakh+ Complex cases involving ICU stays and multiple interventions can run into Rs 20–28 lakh. What begins as a manageable hospitalisation can quickly turn into a multi-lakh expense, often exhausting standard health insurance cover.

The data challenges the assumption that heart disease strikes suddenly. Instead, it shows that risk builds silently over years and is detected only at an advanced stage. Risk factors such as non-HDL cholesterol and ApoB levels begin rising in the 20s

Over 30 per cent of young adults show high arterial inflammation

Nearly half of those in their 30s fall into moderate-to-high long-term risk zones Because routine health check-ups and underwriting rely on basic indicators such as BMI and standard cholesterol levels, these early warning signs often go unnoticed. By the time symptoms appear, the disease typically requires surgical intervention rather than medication or lifestyle correction, driving up both medical and insurance costs.

Insurance impact For buyers, the financial consequences are already visible at the proposal stage. One in three applicants faces premium loading of 10–50 per cent once cardiac risk is detected

Nearly one in five proposals is rejected outright

Younger buyers are seeing longer waiting periods and stricter exclusions This marks a shift from traditional underwriting, where age was the primary risk factor. Insurers are increasingly factoring in early indicators of cardiovascular risk, even for applicants in their late 20s or early 30s. The implication is clear: the “cheap premium” window in your 20s is narrowing. Sum insured may fall short Another emerging risk is underinsurance. The data shows that:

Severe cardiac cases can be 10 times more expensive than mild ones

Critical hospitalisations can wipe out over four years of savings, based on median income assumptions Given that many young professionals opt for Rs 5-10 lakh covers, a single major cardiac event can leave a significant portion uncovered, especially if complications or repeat procedures are involved. A shift in how insurers assess risk For insurers, early-onset heart disease is disrupting traditional pricing models. Historically, younger policyholders helped offset the costs of older, high-risk individuals. That buffer is now weakening as: Claims are appearing earlier in life

First claims are often high-value and surgical

Lifetime claims exposure per customer is increasing As a result, insurers are moving towards:

Biomarker-led underwriting instead of age-based pricing

Preventive screening at earlier ages

Tighter policy terms to manage long-term risk This transition is likely to make health insurance more segmented, with pricing varying sharply based on individual health profiles rather than age alone. What this means for individuals For consumers, it is less about fear and more about timing and preparation. Buying early still helps but not blindly.

Locking in a policy before risk markers emerge can reduce the chances of premium loading or rejection later.

Higher cover is becoming essential. Given the cost trajectory, a base policy of Rs 10 lakh or more, supplemented by a top-up, may be necessary for urban professionals.