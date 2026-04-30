Hidden cost of war on wealth: Capital compounding may be less forgiving

In periods like this, investors often react to headlines faster than they react to underlying economics. This can lead to rushed allocation changes, delayed decisions, or overreaction to short-term volatility. The bigger risk is not market movement alone, but making long-term decisions in a short-term emotional state.

The real hidden cost of war is not only volatility. It is slower normalisation: Earnings take longer to recover, inflation lingers, rate cuts become harder to justify, and long-term planning becomes more uncertain. Markets may recover, but the environment in which capital compounds becomes less forgiving. That is why investors should respond with preparedness, not panic or dismissiveness. Look at how your cash inflows are positioned vis-à-vis your cash outflows, and clearly separate your short-, medium-, and long-term pools of capital. This will help you avoid being held hostage to the outcome and duration of a war over which you have little control.