Hiring up: ₹50 lakh per yr jobs surge in India, ₹20 LPA fresher roles rise

Higher-paying roles in Artificial Intelligence ( AI) and premium talent are driving India's white-collar job market.

India’s white-collar hiring ended FY26 on a stronger note, with the Naukri JobSpeak Index rising 9% year-on-year in March to 2858, taking full-year growth to 8%—a sharp improvement from 2% in FY25. Yet, the numbers tell a deeper story: companies are not just hiring more, they are hiring selectively—and paying more for high-value talent.

Top salary bands see the sharpest jump

The most significant growth is visible at the upper end of the pay scale, particularly in emerging technology roles.

₹50 lakh+ roles surged 55% in AI/ML hiring

₹40–49 LPA jobs grew 40% ₹30–39 LPA roles rose 41% This trend signals a clear shift: organisations are prioritising specialised, high-impact roles, even as overall hiring recovers. Freshers enter premium salary territory The change is also visible at the entry level. Overall fresher hiring (0–3 years) increased 16% YoY Demand for freshers earning ₹20 LPA+ rose 23% YoY While opportunities have expanded across salary bands, the fastest growth is in high-value entry-level roles, indicating that companies are willing to pay more—but only for candidates with strong, job-ready skills. Unicorn hiring also emerged as a bright spot which witnessed a +24 per cent YOY surge.

AI/ML roles lead the high-salary demand Artificial intelligence and machine learning continue to dominate premium hiring trends. AI/ML hiring grew 37% YoY in March For the full fiscal, it rose 45% Notably, demand is concentrated at the top salary levels, reflecting a premium on experienced professionals and advanced capabilities. Cities like Kolkata (+56%) and Delhi NCR (+44%) led AI hiring growth, even outpacing traditional tech hubs such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Non-IT sectors drive broader hiring recovery While IT hiring remained largely flat, non-IT sectors anchored the overall growth: Hospitality: +21% YoY

BPO/ITES: +18% Oil & Gas: +15% Education: +15% Real Estate: +14% These sectors also led fresher hiring, with sharp increases in March: Hospitality: +49% BPO/ITES: +38% Education: +25% Service-driven non-IT sectors witnessed remarkable resilience throughout FY’26 Industries such as Hospitality, Education, and BPO/ITES emerged as the bedrock of stability, posting positive growth in every single month. These sectors were also the primary catalysts for entry-level recruitment; in March alone, fresher hiring surged by +49% in Hospitality, +38% in BPO/ITES, and +25% in Education. Close behind, Insurance and Real Estate maintained a strong trajectory, recording growth in 11 out of the 12 months.

Tier-II Cities Emerge as Consistent Hiring Engines Through FY'26 Emerging cities held their ground through FY'26, with the southern and western corridors leading the way. Coimbatore was the standout for consistency - positive growth in 11 of 12 months through the fiscal, closing March at +17%. Gandhinagar and Surat were similarly steady, each recording growth in more than seven of the twelve months, with March delivering +40% and +16% respectively. The growth in these cities was largely anchored by non-IT sectors - BPO/ITES, Pharma, and Oil & Gas providing the bulk of the demand. Fresher Hiring Soars, with High-Value Talent in Sharpest Demand