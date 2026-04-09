Holiday homes turn income assets as rental villas gain traction

Developers are building dedicated platforms to support this shift. Take The Blue Kite, the hospitality and rental arm of Vianaar. It manages bookings, pricing, guest services and upkeep, effectively creating and servicing the rental market for homeowners while ensuring alignment between design, operations and the end-user experience. According to Caroline Mulliez, CEO of The Blue Kite, nearly 75 per cent of buyers today factor in rental yields at the outset. “What was once a lifestyle-led decision is now financially informed. Buyers want homes that can generate consistent income when not in use,” she says. The pandemic accelerated this shift, pushing demand towards private, managed villas. That preference has sustained. As a result, homes are now designed and delivered with rental readiness in mind.