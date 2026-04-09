Holiday homes turn income assets as rental villas gain traction

Service consistency has also become a key driver of returns. “The best-performing homes go beyond accommodation, offering curated in-stay services such as private chefs, housekeeping and concierge support. These can contribute an additional 15 to 20 per cent in revenue,” Modi notes.
Demand, meanwhile, is becoming more distributed. Travel is no longer concentrated around peak seasons. Long weekends, group travel and flexible work patterns are extending occupancy across the year. While established markets such as Goa, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru continue to see strong traction, interest is expanding into quieter destinations including South Goa, Alibaug, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the Northeast. The pattern is clear. Demand is deepening and diversifying. Supply, in many of these markets, is only just beginning to catch up.