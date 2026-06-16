Mutation to insurance: Extra costs you should budget for when buying a home

The cost of home ownership is huge: For most people, it is the single biggest purchase they ever make. While most people account for current prices when planning for a home purchase, they often overlook the additional expenses that are an integral part of property ownership. This guide talks about some of the most significant extra expenses you will have to make as a homebuyer.

Stamp duty and registration fee

Stamp duty and registration fee. While stamp duty is the tax levied on the transfer of the property, the registration fee is the payment against the paperwork. In Indian states, stamp duty varies between 4-10 per cent of the property value. Most states charge 1 per cent of the property value as the registration fee while some states levy a standard duty. To register your property in government records, you will have to register it with the sub-registrar’s office in your city. For this, you have to pay the SRO two different charges:and registration fee. While stamp duty is the tax levied on the transfer of the property, the registration fee is the payment against the paperwork. In Indian states, stamp duty varies between 4-10 per cent of the property value. Most states charge 1 per cent of the property value as the registration fee while some states levy a standard duty.

Combined together, these two duties become a major expense for a buyer. Unfortunately, banks don’t include stamp duty and registration fee as part of the property value. This means that the buyer has to arrange this amount from their own savings. Mutation charges Once a property changes hands, the property owner must inform the municipal body of their area and get the ownership name changed in the local records. This process is known as property mutation. It is only after mutation is done that one can apply for water, electricity and cooking gas connection. The one-time fee can range between a nominal fee to a certain percentage of the property value. In Delhi, for instance, a buyer pays between Rs 200-500 for mutation. In Tamil Nadu on the other hand, they pay 1-2 per cent of the registered value as the property mutation fee.

Home loan processing fee Banks charge a one-time processing fee — sometimes a standard amount and sometimes a certain percentage of the loan amount — as the processing fee for document verification, credit checks and administrative work. The fee is usually a small percentage of the loan amount and may vary across lenders. Most banks charge between 0.5-1 per cent of the loan value as processing fee. Home insurance home insurance policy to protect your house structure and belongings against risks like fire, theft and natural disasters. The premium for home insurance policies can range between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 annually for a Rs 20 lakh cover. Costs depend on factors like property size, construction cost and tenure. Experts recommend buying ato protect your house structure and belongings against risks like fire, theft and natural disasters. The premium for home insurance policies can range between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 annually for a Rs 20 lakh cover. Costs depend on factors like property size, construction cost and tenure.

Home loan insurance home loans are a long-term liability, buying a home loan insurance is also necessary for a home buyer to safeguard their family in case of an unwarranted event. This adds to the overall cost of buying property further. For a Rs 1 crore home loan, insurance typically costs around Rs 1-3 lakh as a one-time premium, depending on age, tenure and policy type. If the premium is added to the loan, the total amount paid increases further due to interest over the loan tenure. Sinceare a long-term liability, buying a home loan insurance is also necessary for a home buyer to safeguard their family in case of an unwarranted event. This adds to the overall cost of buying property further. For a Rs 1 crore home loan, insurance typically costs around Rs 1-3 lakh as a one-time premium, depending on age, tenure and policy type. If the premium is added to the loan, the total amount paid increases further due to interest over the loan tenure. GST goods and services tax (GST), with rates ranging between 1 per cent (on properties worth up to Rs 45 lakh) to 5 per cent, without input tax credit. This is not to say that the burden of GST payment does not fall on the buyer in case they invest in a resale property. In this case, owners club GST as part of the property cost, passing on the actual burden on the ultimate buyer. On purchase of all under-construction properties in India, the buyer is liable to pay(GST), with rates ranging between 1 per cent (on properties worth up to Rs 45 lakh) to 5 per cent, without input tax credit. This is not to say that the burden of GST payment does not fall on the buyer in case they invest in a resale property. In this case, owners club GST as part of the property cost, passing on the actual burden on the ultimate buyer.

Maintenance charges Unlike most other additional charges, maintenance fee is a recurring cost a property owner continues to pay, typically on a monthly basis, to cover the upkeep of the housing society. Maintenance fee in your housing society can range between Rs 2 to 25 per square foot a month, depending on the facilities and amenities that are part of the project. Note that a single rupee per sqft in maintenance translates to roughly Rs 1,000 per sqft in implied capital cost over time. GST on maintenance charges A buyer is also liable to pay GST on the maintenance charges if it breaches a certain monthly cap. In case their monthly maintenance fee exceeds Rs 7,500, the owner is liable to pay 18 per cent GST on the maintenance charge.

Property tax Another recurring expense, property tax is payable annually or semi-annually to local government bodies such as municipal corporations. Influenced by factors such as property location, type, size and local municipal regulations, the rate of tax in India differs across states. In Delhi, for instance, property tax ranges from 0.5 per cent to 3 per cent of the property’s annual value. In Mumbai, it is usually between 0.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent as determined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. In Bengaluru, rates from 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent, assessed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Transfer fee In some cities, buyers purchasing a resale property also incur an additional charge named transfer fee. In Noida payment of transfer fee is a must for property registry because most properties in the city are leasehold, The Noida Authority owns the land and must approve ownership changes. Depending on the time when the property was purchased, transfer charges in Noida range from 2.5 per cent to 50 per cent of the allotment price. FAQs What are the most common hidden charges for homebuyers? Common charges include stamp duty, registration fees, GST (for under-construction property), maintenance charges, etc.