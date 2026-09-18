Home loan rates in Sep start at 7%: Top lenders and terms compared
Home loan rates vary by lender and loan size, with some banks offering different rates across borrowing slabs
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Home loan rates vary by lender and loan size, with some banks offering different rates across borrowing slabs
|Name of Lender
|Loan Amount (Rs)
|Upto 30 Lakh
|Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh
|Above 75 Lakh
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|Bank of Baroda
|7.20-9.00
|7.20-9.00
|7.20-9.25
|Bank of India
|7.10-10.00
|7.10-10.00
|7.10-10.25
|Bank of Maharashtra
|7.00-9.90
|7.00-9.90
|7.00-9.90
|Canara Bank*
|7.25-10.00
|7.20-10.00
|7.15-9.90
|Central Bank of India
|7.00-9.15
|7.00-9.15
|7.00-9.15
|Indian Bank
|7.15-9.15
|7.15-9.15
|7.15-9.15
|Indian Overseas Bank
|7.20 onwards
|7.20 onwards
|7.20 onwards
|Punjab and Sind Bank
|7.35-10.75
|7.35-10.75
|7.35-10.75
|Punjab National Bank
|7.30-9.30
|7.25-9.20
|7.25-9.20
|State Bank of India
|7.25-8.55
|7.25-8.55
|7.25-8.55
|UCO Bank**
|7.15-9.25
|7.15-9.25
|7.15-9.25
|Union Bank of India***
|7.15-9.60
|7.15-9.60
|7.15-9.60
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|8.00-11.90
|8.00-11.90
|8.00 - 9.10
|Bandhan Bank
|8.55 - 13.52
|8.55 - 13.52
|8.55 - 13.52
|City Union Bank
|8.25-9.50
|8.50-10.00
|8.75-10.50
|CSB Bank
|8.30 onwards
|8.30 onwards
|8.30 onwards
|Federal Bank
|8.35 - 10.50
|7.35 - 10.50
|7.35 - 9.50
|HDFC Bank
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|HSBC Bank
|7.45 onwards
|7.45 onwards
|7.45 onwards
|ICICI Bank
|7.55 onwards
|7.55 onwards
|7.55 onwards
|Karnataka Bank
|7.48- 11.80
|7.48- 11.80
|7.48- 11.80
|Karur Vysya Bank
|8.50-10.65
|8.50-10.65
|8.50-10.65
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|7.60 onwards
|7.60 onwards
|7.60 onwards
|RBL Bank
|9.00 onwards
|9.00 onwards
|9.00 onwards
|South Indian Bank
|7.25 onwards
|7.25 onwards
|7.25 onwards
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.90 - 9.30
|7.90 - 9.30
|7.90 - 9.30
|HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
|Aditya Birla Capital
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|7.25 onwards
|7.25 onwards
|7.25 onwards
|GIC Housing Finance
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|Godrej Housing Finance
|7.65 onwards
|7.65 onwards
|7.65 onwards
|ICICI Home Finance
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|LIC Housing Finance
|7.15 onwards
|7.15 onwards
|7.15 onwards
|PNB Housing Finance
|7.75-10.05%
|7.60-10.05%
|7.50-9.95
|Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance)
|8.75 onwards
|8.75 onwards
|8.75 onwards
|SMFG India Home Finance
|9.25 onwards
|9.25 onwards
|9.25 onwards
|Tata Capital
|8.00 onwards
|8.00 onwards
|8.00 onwards
|*Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. **Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively. ***Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy.
|Rates as of 16th September 2026
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 12:57 PM IST