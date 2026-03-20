Home loan rates start at 7.10% in March; state-owned banks lead in offers

Home loan interest rates in March start at around 7.10 per cent across several lenders, with offers subject to borrower profile and credit size, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.

Public sector banks

Public sector banks are offering some of the lowest entry-level rates across loan brackets:

Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and Central Bank of India start from about 7.10 per cent

Union Bank of India and UCO Bank begin around 7.15 per cent

State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank offer rates from about 7.20–7.25 per cent

Most public sector lenders have rate ranges extending up to 9–10 per cent or higher, depending on credit risk and borrower profile.

Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh 30 Lakh -75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS State Bank of India 7.25-8.70 7.25-8.70 7.25-8.70 Bank of Baroda 7.20-9.00 7.20-9.00 7.20-9.25 Union Bank of India* 7.15-9.50 7.15-9.50 7.15-9.50 Punjab National Bank 7.25-9.10 7.20-9.00 7.20-9.00 Bank of India 7.10-10.00 7.10-10.00 7.10-10.25 Canara Bank** 7.25-10.00 7.20-10.00 7.15-9.90 UCO Bank*** 7.15-9.25 7.15-9.25 7.15-9.25 Bank of Maharashtra 7.10-9.90 7.10-9.90 7.10-9.90 Punjab and Sind Bank 7.30-10.70 7.30-10.70 7.30-10.70 Indian Overseas Bank 7.10 onwards 7.10 onwards 7.10 onwards Indian Bank 7.15-9.55 7.15-9.55 7.15-9.55 Central Bank of India 7.10-9.15 7.10-9.15 7.10-9.15 Private banks Private banks offer similar starting rates but with a broader spread:

HSBC and South Indian Bank start from about 7.20–7.45 per cent ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank offer rates from around 7.65–7.75 per cent onwards Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Karnataka Bank have upper ranges going up to 11–12 per cent Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh 30 Lakh -75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards ICICI Bank 7.65 onwards 7.65 onwards 7.65 onwards Axis Bank 8.00-11.90 8.00-11.90 8.00 - 9.10 HSBC Bank 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards South Indian Bank 7.20 onwards 7.20 onwards 7.20 onwards Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.65 8.50-10.65 8.50-10.65 Karnataka Bank 7.30-11.68 7.30-11.68 7.30-11.68 Federal Bank 8.30 - 10.75 7.30 - 10.75 7.30 - 9.75 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.90 - 9.30 7.90 - 9.30 7.90 - 9.30 Bandhan Bank 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards CSB Bank 8.05 onwards 8.05 onwards 8.05 onwards HDFC Bank 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50 This reflects risk-based pricing, where final rates vary significantly across borrowers.

Housing finance companies Housing finance companies are broadly aligned with banks on starting rates: LIC Housing Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance start from around 7.15 per cent Tata Capital, PNB Housing Finance, and ICICI Home Finance begin near 7.50 per cent Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh 30 Lakh -75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs) LIC Housing Finance 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards Bajaj Housing Finance 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards Tata Capital 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards PNB Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Aditya Birla Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Godrej Housing Finance 7.60 onwards 7.60 onwards 7.60 onwards *Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy. **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively. Rates as of 18th March 2026 Source: Paisabazaar.com Some lenders, such as SMFG India Home Finance, have starting rates of 10 per cent and above