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Home loan rates start at 7.10% in March; state-owned banks lead in offers

Public sector banks and private lenders maintain competitive entry-level rates, though final pricing depends on borrower credit profile

Loan, Home Loan, Money
Loan, Home Loan, Money(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
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Home loan interest rates in March start at around 7.10 per cent across several lenders, with offers subject to borrower profile and credit size, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.
 

Public sector banks

Public sector banks are offering some of the lowest entry-level rates across loan brackets:
 
Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and Central Bank of India start from about 7.10 per cent
 
Union Bank of India and UCO Bank begin around 7.15 per cent
 
State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank offer rates from about 7.20–7.25 per cent
 
Most public sector lenders have rate ranges extending up to 9–10 per cent or higher, depending on credit risk and borrower profile.
 
Name of Lender
 Loan Amount (Rs)
Upto 30 Lakh 30 Lakh -75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
State Bank of India 7.25-8.70 7.25-8.70 7.25-8.70
Bank of Baroda 7.20-9.00 7.20-9.00 7.20-9.25
Union Bank of India* 7.15-9.50 7.15-9.50 7.15-9.50
Punjab National Bank 7.25-9.10 7.20-9.00 7.20-9.00
Bank of India 7.10-10.00 7.10-10.00 7.10-10.25
Canara Bank** 7.25-10.00 7.20-10.00 7.15-9.90
UCO Bank*** 7.15-9.25 7.15-9.25 7.15-9.25
Bank of Maharashtra 7.10-9.90 7.10-9.90 7.10-9.90
Punjab and Sind Bank 7.30-10.70 7.30-10.70 7.30-10.70
Indian Overseas Bank 7.10 onwards 7.10 onwards 7.10 onwards
Indian Bank 7.15-9.55 7.15-9.55 7.15-9.55
Central Bank of India 7.10-9.15 7.10-9.15 7.10-9.15

Private banks

 
Private banks offer similar starting rates but with a broader spread:
 
HSBC and South Indian Bank start from about 7.20–7.45 per cent
 
ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank offer rates from around 7.65–7.75 per cent onwards
 
Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Karnataka Bank have upper ranges going up to 11–12 per cent
 
This reflects risk-based pricing, where final rates vary significantly across borrowers. 
Name of Lender
 Loan Amount (Rs)
Upto 30 Lakh 30 Lakh -75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards
ICICI Bank 7.65 onwards 7.65 onwards 7.65 onwards
Axis Bank 8.00-11.90 8.00-11.90 8.00 - 9.10
HSBC Bank 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards
South Indian Bank 7.20 onwards 7.20 onwards 7.20 onwards
Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.65 8.50-10.65 8.50-10.65
Karnataka Bank 7.30-11.68 7.30-11.68 7.30-11.68
Federal Bank 8.30 - 10.75 7.30 - 10.75 7.30 - 9.75
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.90 - 9.30 7.90 - 9.30 7.90 - 9.30
Bandhan Bank 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58
RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
CSB Bank 8.05 onwards 8.05 onwards 8.05 onwards
HDFC Bank 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50
 

Housing finance companies

 
Housing finance companies are broadly aligned with banks on starting rates:
 
LIC Housing Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance start from around 7.15 per cent
 
Tata Capital, PNB Housing Finance, and ICICI Home Finance begin near 7.50 per cent
 
Some lenders, such as SMFG India Home Finance, have starting rates of 10 per cent and above 
Name of Lender
 Loan Amount (Rs)
Upto 30 Lakh 30 Lakh -75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
LIC Housing Finance 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards
Bajaj Housing Finance 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards 7.15 onwards
Tata Capital 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
PNB Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards
Sammaan Capital  (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Aditya Birla Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
Godrej Housing Finance 7.60 onwards 7.60 onwards 7.60 onwards
*Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy.  **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank.  ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively.
Rates as of 18th March 2026
Source: Paisabazaar.com
 

What determines your final rate

 
The actual interest rate offered depends on multiple factors:
 
Credit score and repayment history
 
Loan amount and tenure
 
Employment type
 
Existing relationship with the lender
 
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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