How RBI is making it easlier for NRIs and OCIs to put money into India

Through amendments to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) framework, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have expanded access to Indian listed securities, eased fund movement rules and introduced a new reporting architecture for investments by foreign individuals. The changes are expected to make investing in Indian markets simpler for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and other eligible individuals residing outside India.

The changes are part of a broader effort to attract overseas capital into Indian financial markets while simplifying the rules around investments, sale proceeds and money transfers. The move follows a series of measures announced by RBI earlier this month to encourage foreign inflows and support India's capital markets.

Here's what has changed. What is the biggest change? The most important change is that overseas investors can now use a designated repatriable rupee account for investments and for receiving sale proceeds from those investments. Under the revised framework, investors can make eligible investments using inward remittances from abroad or funds held in repatriable deposit accounts. They must designate a special repatriable rupee account exclusively for these investments. When they sell their investments, the proceeds can either be sent overseas or credited back into the same account after taxes are paid. "From a practical standpoint, the amendment simplifies how overseas investors can deploy and manage capital in India. Earlier, NRIs and OCIs often had to navigate multiple account structures and transaction routes for making investments, receiving sale proceeds and repatriating funds. The new framework permits a dedicated account mechanism through which eligible investments can be made and proceeds can be received. For instance, if an OCI residing in Singapore invests in listed Indian shares and subsequently exits the investment, the post-tax sale proceeds may now be credited directly to the designated repatriable rupee account and reinvested in another permitted instrument or remitted overseas, as the investor may choose," said Kunal Sharma, Managing Partner, TARAksh Lawyers and Consultants. In simple terms, the process of investing, holding and repatriating money becomes more streamlined.

Who benefits from the new rules? The changes apply to: Non-Resident Indians (NRIs)

Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs)

Other individuals residing outside India This is significant because the RBI has gradually expanded investment access beyond NRIs and OCIs to a broader category of overseas individuals. What has changed in stock market investing? Earlier, the route was primarily available to NRIs and OCIs. The revised FEMA framework now allows all eligible individuals residing outside India to invest in listed Indian securities under the same route. The RBI had already announced earlier this month that:

The individual investment limit in a listed company has been increased from 5% to 10%. The aggregate limit for all such overseas individual investors in a company has been raised to 24%. This means overseas investors can now take larger positions in Indian listed companies without requiring SEBI registration under this route. What happens if an investor exceeds the limit? The rules continue to distinguish between portfolio investment and foreign direct investment (FDI). If an overseas investor's holding in a company crosses the 10% threshold, the investor must either: Reduce the holding below the limit within the prescribed period, or

Have the investment treated as FDI under applicable rules. The distinction is important because FDI investments are subject to a different regulatory framework. Why is RBI doing this now? The changes are part of a broader push to attract foreign capital into India. In recent weeks, the RBI has announced several measures including: Higher investment limits for overseas investors.

Easier access to government securities.

Incentives for foreign currency deposits such as FCNR(B) accounts.

Relaxations for foreign investors in debt markets. " In light of recent trends to promote investments in India, the new FEMA amendment now permits NRI, OCI and other overseas Indian investors to maintain designated repatriable rupee accounts and simplify the process of making payments and repatriating sale proceeds across various investment avenues. Together, these measures are intended to improve capital inflows, deepen Indian financial markets and make India more attractive to overseas investors.

The new rules also let anyone living outside India (not just NRIs or OCIs) to buy and sell shares of listed Indian companies and easily repatriate the sale proceeds abroad. This removes earlier hurdles for overseas Indians without the formal NRI or OCI status. They can now invest through an approved bank branch and use a special rupee account set up for such deals, with sale proceeds freely sent abroad," said Utkarsh Bhatnagar, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas What does it mean for NRIs? For NRIs and OCIs, the practical benefits are straightforward: Easier investment execution.

Simpler handling of sale proceeds.

Greater flexibility in moving money back overseas.

Higher investment limits in listed companies.

Access to a wider range of investment opportunities under a clearer framework. For those who actively invest in Indian equities, mutual funds and other eligible financial assets, the changes reduce operational hurdles and provide greater clarity on how investments and redemptions can be managed.

The RBI's latest reforms are less about creating new investment products and more about making the investment process smoother. This is part of a larger push to attract more foreign capital. RBI has already doubled the investment limit for NRIs/OCIs and other overseas individuals in listed companies from 5% to 10%

Raised the aggregate limit from 10% to 24%

Extended the route beyond NRIs and OCIs to all eligible persons resident outside India. "Until now, individual access to direct equity investment in listed Indian companies was largely confined to NRIs and OCIs. This amendment removes that limitation. In effect, any foreign individual investor can now acquire or dispose of equity instruments of a listed Indian company on a repatriable basis, on terms broadly comparable to those available to NRIs today. The framework also permits such holdings to be transferred to another person resident outside India, whether by sale or by way of gift.

Individual foreign investment is capped below the 10 percent threshold, with an aggregate ceiling of 24 percent across all such investors in a given company. Any breach of these thresholds must be rectified within the prescribed period, failing that the investment is treated as foreign direct investment, which brings with it the sectoral caps and approval requirements," said Anshul Verma, Partner, SKV Law Offices The Reform Originated in Budget 2026 The latest RBI notification is effectively implementing a proposal first announced in the Union Budget. The government wanted to broaden direct access to Indian equities for foreign individuals and make India more competitive for global capital. RBI's latest changes operationalise that vision.

The FEMA Rules Have Been Rewritten A key legal change is the amendment of the FEMA Non-Debt Instruments framework. Previously, Schedule III primarily referred to NRIs and OCIs. The government has now replaced that language with "individual person resident outside India, including an NRI or an OCI." This significantly widens the investor base eligible for direct participation. This is not just an NRI reform—it is a broader foreign-investor liberalisation. RBI Is Simultaneously Wooing NRI Deposits The investment-rule changes came alongside another measure aimed at attracting foreign currency inflows. The government agreed to absorb hedging costs on fresh FCNR(B) deposits with maturities of 3–5 years until September 30, 2026, making such deposits more attractive for NRIs.

Why the New Rupee Account Matters The designated repatriable rupee account may sound technical, but it solves a practical problem. Under the amended rules: Investments can be funded through inward remittances or repatriable deposits.

Sale proceeds can flow back into the designated account.

Funds can then be repatriated overseas after applicable taxes. For NRIs, the biggest benefit is operational simplicity. "The Reserve Bank of India’s latest amendment to the Foreign Exchange Management (Mode of Payment and Reporting of Non-Debt Instruments) Regulations, 2019 marks a significant procedural reform for NRIs and OCIs investing in India. Through Notification No. FEMA 395(4)/2026-RB, the RBI has formally recognised the concept of a designated repatriable rupee account that can be maintained and used exclusively for investments made on a repatriation basis. This amendment introduces greater clarity and operational flexibility in the movement of investment funds and sale proceeds while remaining within the broader FEMA compliance framework," said Sharma. Instead of navigating multiple account structures and fund flows, investors get a dedicated account framework tied to their investments.