How safe is it to accept finfluencers' investment recommendations?

Only 6.3 per cent of the 48 financial influencers, or finfluencers, studied were registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), although 33.3 per cent provided explicit stock recommendations, according to the Clicks and Credibility 2.0 report by the CFA Institute’s Research and Policy Centre. Finfluencers can simplify financial concepts and widen access to information, but investors must understand the risks and regulatory gaps before acting on their content.