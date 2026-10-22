How should a spouse secure the family's finances after husband's death ?

The household bills do not stop when a husband dies. For a woman who has left financial decisions to him, even finding the money to pay them can be a challenge. She may have to trace bank accounts, understand debt, and work out how to support the family while she comes to terms with her loss.

Many women take charge of family wealth only when circumstances force them to. According to Equirus Wealth’s latest study, 'Shakti & Capital: Next-Generation Women and the Future of Indian Family Wealth', 40 per cent of women assumed responsibility for their family’s finances after bereavement, separation, capital loss, or inheritance.

Before a widow can decide what to do with the family’s money, she needs to know where it is. That may involve piecing together accounts, investments, insurance policies and loans from scattered records. Informal business arrangements can make the search harder, particularly if her husband had borrowed without telling her or lent money to others.

The task can feel overwhelming, but it begins with three questions: What does the family own, what does it owe, and how much money can she access now? The answers help her meet immediate needs before she turns to the more complicated decisions about inheritance and investments.

“There is very often no clear inventory or centralised place where all the information is available,” says Dhawan.

Bank statements, emails, dematerialised (demat) statements and text messages can provide clues to investments, recurring payments and debts. The deceased’s tax adviser, financial adviser and insurance agent may also hold useful records. Use these to draw up an inventory of bank accounts, fixed deposits (FDs), mutual funds, shares, provident fund account, insurance policies, property and outstanding loans.

“The biggest struggle is to get a clear sense of what is available and what is due,” says Vishal Dhawan, chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Finding an asset, however, does not mean the money becomes available immediately. Missing documents, outdated know-your-customer (KYC) records and mismatched names can hold up transfers.

“It is important to have some money lying in a bank account in the woman’s own name,” says Dhawan. An independently accessible account can keep the household going while the family completes the paperwork.

Find out what belongs to whom

The next question is who has the right to each asset. A woman named as a nominee may assume it belongs to her, but nomination and ownership are not always the same.