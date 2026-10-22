How should a spouse secure the family's finances after husband's death ?

“The biggest struggle is to get a clear sense of what is available and what is due,” says Vishal Dhawan, chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.
Bank statements, emails, dematerialised (demat) statements and text messages can provide clues to investments, recurring payments and debts. The deceased’s tax adviser, financial adviser and insurance agent may also hold useful records. Use these to draw up an inventory of bank accounts, fixed deposits (FDs), mutual funds, shares, provident fund account, insurance policies, property and outstanding loans.
“There is very often no clear inventory or centralised place where all the information is available,” says Dhawan.