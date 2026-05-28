How to prevent rejection of EV insurance claim: Key precautions to take

Online insurance portal Policybazaar has reported strong growth in electric vehicle (EV) insurance on its platform. Sales rose 670 per cent between 2024-25 (FY25) and FY26, though on a very small base. EVs currently account for 1 per cent of all the vehicles insured on its platform.

As EV adoption rises, owners need to understand the claim-related risks linked to batteries, charging practices, maintenance, and compliance.

One of the most common reasons for rejection of EV insurance claims is the use of non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or unauthorised chargers or batteries. OEMs especially warn against using unauthorised fast chargers.

Owners should also adhere to battery protection practices. “Th­ey must protect the battery from water and extreme temperatures during charging,” says Sandeep Saraf, head of motor ren­ewals and claims, Policybazaar.

If an investigation shows that incompatible charging equipment caused battery swelling, a short circuit, or other damage, the insurer may reject the claim.

“Non-OEM or non-approved chargers may have unstable voltage. They may overheat the battery, damage the battery management system (BMS), and increase the risk of a fire,” says Shilpa Arora, cofounder and chief operating officer, Insurance Samadhan.

If the owner does not follow charging guidelines and the vehicle gets damaged, the insurer may reject the claim.

Gradual decline in battery health not covered

A gradual reduction in battery efficiency over time is treated as normal degradation. “If an EV battery fails because it has degraded over time below the manufacturer’s acceptable health level, the owner may have to approach the manufacturer under warranty, if eligible,” says Saraf. The insurance cover will not pay for deterioration caused by natural wear and tear. Battery damage caused by an accident is covered.

Avoid unauthorised modifications