How to prevent rejection of EV insurance claim: Key precautions to take

Recalls arise from safety defects, battery defects, software faults, or manufacturing issues. “In recall cases, the manufacturer is expected to repair or replace the part under the manufacturing warranty. The liability does not fall on the insurer,” says Arora.
EV owners should protect the vehicle from severe waterlogging. “Driving through deep floodwaters or charging after heavy exposure to water may be classified as owner negligence,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder, SahajMoney.com.
Do not repair before approval
The policyholder should wait for the surveyor’s inspection. “If repairs are completed before inspection, evidence may disappear and the extent or cause of damage may become unverifiable,” says Arora.