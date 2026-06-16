How to update nominees for bank, insurance, mutual fund, demat accounts

Most people set up their bank accounts and investments once, and then never revisit them. One small detail often gets missed: The nominee, the person who can access your money if something happens to you. If this is missing or outdated, your family may face delays and paperwork just to claim what is already yours. The good part is that updating nominees is quick and mostly online. It’s less about effort and more about remembering to do it.

Where nomination fits and why it matters across accounts

Before updating anything, it helps to know where nomination is actually required.

Bank accounts

Savings accounts, fixed deposits, lockers

Most banks now allow adding more than one nominee

You can either:

Divide the amount between people, or

Add a backup nominee

Demat and trading accounts