HRA relief expands to 8 cities from FY27: Who gets higher tax exemption

Salaried Indians could get a tax break from April 1, 2026, as the government widens the scope of higher house rent allowance (HRA) exemption while tightening compliance rules. The changes come under the Income-tax Rules, 2026, notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 20, 2026, and published in the e-Gazette, with effect from April 2026.

More cities qualify for higher exemption

Until now, only four metros, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata, were eligible for the higher HRA exemption cap of 50 per cent of basic salary. From FY27, four more cities are set to join this list: Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

If you live and work in any of these eight cities, you may be able to claim a higher exemption and reduce your taxable income and potentially increase your monthly take-home pay. “The expanded 50 per cent HRA ceiling will primarily benefit mid- to high-income employees paying high rents, as it can increase the tax-exempt portion of salary. However, the benefit is meaningful only under the old tax regime, making a fresh comparison with the new regime essential,” said B Shravanth Shanker, managing partner at B Shanker Advocates LLP. How HRA exemption is calculated HRA is not fully tax-free. The exemption is calculated as the lowest of the following three:

Actual HRA received from your employer

Rent paid minus 10 per cent of salary

50 per cent of salary (for eligible metro cities) or 40 per cent (for others) Understanding this formula is essential to estimate your tax savings accurately and avoid over-claiming. New disclosure rule A key compliance change is the introduction of mandatory disclosure of your relationship with the landlord on a specified form. This is particularly relevant if you are paying rent to parents or relatives. The move aims to curb misuse of HRA claims, especially cases where rental arrangements are not genuine. “The revised HRA disclosure norms shift focus from documentation-based claims to intent-based verification. Employees with weak or informal rental arrangements, especially with family, may face higher scrutiny, which could increase taxable income if claims are disallowed,” said Madhura Samant, managing partner, Elarra Law Offices.

Claiming HRA on rent paid to family You can still claim HRA if you pay rent to family members, but stricter scrutiny is likely. To ensure your claim holds up: Maintain a valid rent agreement

Transfer rent through banking channels, not cash

Ensure the landlord declares rental income in their tax return Failure to meet these conditions could lead to the disallowance of the exemption during assessment. “Taxpayers will need stronger documentation—formal rent agreements, digital payment trails and clear disclosure of landlord details—to ensure HRA claims hold up under scrutiny,” Samant added. What this means for taxpayers The expanded city list offers a clear tax-saving opportunity, especially for those living in high-rent urban centres. However, the added reporting requirement means documentation and transparency will be critical.