Hrithik Roshan rents out Mumbai commercial property at Rs 17 lakh per month

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has leased out a commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri West to Clearsynth Labs under a five-year lease agreement for a starting monthly rent at Rs 17 lakh, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction involves an office space at Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road. The lease starts at a monthly rent of ₹17 lakh and includes a structured rental escalation during the agreement period.

The leased premises comprise seven commercial units on a higher floor of Lotus Nilkamal Business Park. Spanning nearly 6,000 sq. ft. of built-up area, the property also includes seven dedicated car parking spaces. As part of the transaction, the tenant has deposited a security amount of ₹68 lakh.

The agreement was registered on June 29, 2026, with the lease effective from April 1, 2026, and continuing until March 31, 2031. Under the agreed rental terms, Clearsynth Labs Limited will pay ₹17 lakh per month during the initial three years, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029. Subsequently, the monthly rent will increase to ₹19.55 lakh for the remaining two years, from April 1, 2029, until the lease concludes on March 31, 2031. "This transaction highlights the continued demand for premium commercial office space in established business districts such as Andheri West. Long-term leases with predefined rental escalations remain a preferred structure for both property owners and occupiers, offering rental visibility while supporting stable occupancy.

With its strategic location on New Link Road and quality commercial infrastructure, Lotus Nilkamal Business Park continues to attract corporate tenants seeking well-connected office spaces in Mumbai," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta,CEO and Co-Founder of CRE Matrix. Hrithik Roshan has been steadily expanding his commercial real estate portfolio in recent years, with a string of office leasing transactions across Mumbai and Pune. Earlier this year, the actor leased a 2,727 sq ft office at Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon to Vayam Technologies for a monthly rent of ₹5.62 lakh under a five-year agreement. He also renewed the lease for a 9,209 sq ft office at the World Trade Center in Kharadi, Pune, where shared workspace operator Regus Ruby Business Centre pays a monthly rent of ₹6.08 lakh. Reports also suggest that companies linked to Roshan acquired 10 commercial office units in Mumbai for around ₹27 crore, reflecting his growing preference for income-generating office assets over residential investments.