ICICI Bank credit card changes: Higher fees, insurance & movie perks to go

ICICI Bank will withdraw complimentary insurance covers and movie benefits on several credit cards from December 15, while increasing card replacement charges and international transaction fees on select cards. The changes will affect retail, business and corporate cardholders, with different revisions taking effect between November 25 and December 15.

The changes mean customers who use their credit cards for travel protection, accident insurance or complimentary movie tickets may have to find alternatives. Those holding business and corporate cards could also pay more for certain international transactions.

Cardholders should check the revised terms applicable to their specific card before relying on existing benefits or making overseas payments.

ICICI Bank credit card replacement charges to increase From December 11, ICICI Bank will increase the replacement fee for eligible credit cards from Rs 200 to Rs 300, excluding goods and services tax (GST). This represents a 50 per cent increase. The revised charge will apply when customers request a replacement card. However, the Emeralde Private Metal, 1838 Reserve and Times Black credit cards are excluded from this revision. The bank will also introduce a replacement fee for Priority Pass cards from December 11. Customers who currently receive a replacement without charge will have to pay Rs 300 plus GST. This change will affect selected premium and co-branded cardholders, including those holding Emeralde, Sapphiro, Times Black and certain MakeMyTrip and Emirates Skywards variants.

Complimentary insurance covers to end from December 15 ICICI Bank will discontinue several complimentary insurance benefits linked to selected credit cards from December 15, 2026. The changes cover three categories of insurance. Air accident and related insurance cover: This benefit will end on the Emeralde Private Metal, Times Black, Emeralde, Emeralde Private, Diamant, Sapphiro and Rubyx credit cards. Cancellation for Any Reason (CFAR) cover: This protection will be discontinued on the Emeralde Private Metal, Times Black, Emeralde and Emeralde Private cards. Personal and air accident insurance: Holders of the Parakram and Parakram Select credit cards will lose this complimentary cover. These benefits are particularly relevant for customers who rely on their credit cards for additional travel and accident protection.

Cardholders should review their existing insurance arrangements and check whether they need separate policies. They should also examine the coverage, exclusions and claim conditions of any alternative insurance before purchasing it. INOX movie benefit to be discontinued The bank will also withdraw its complimentary INOX benefit from December 15. The affected cards include Rubyx, Coral, Expressions, Chennai Super Kings, MakeMyTrip Platinum, MakeMyTrip Signature, MakeMyTrip, HPCL Super Saver and Emirates Rubyx credit cards. Customers who regularly use this benefit will need to consider other entertainment offers or pay for their movie tickets. International transaction charges to rise for business cards From November 25, 2026, ICICI Bank will increase the Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) fee from 1 per cent to 3.50 per cent on selected business, corporate and purchase credit cards.

DCC applies when customers make an overseas transaction in Indian rupees at an international location. It can also apply to payments in rupees made to merchants located in India but registered in a foreign country. The affected cards include Business Black Advantage, Business Blue Advantage, Travel Agent Card, Business Platinum and select corporate and purchase cards. The bank will also increase the replacement fee on eligible business, corporate and purchase cards from Rs 200 to Rs 300, excluding GST, from the same date. What should cardholders do? Customers should identify the exact variant of their ICICI Bank credit card and check the bank's revised terms.