ICICI Bank will increase charges on select services for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) savings account holders from December 1, making cash transactions beyond free limits and repeated electronic clearing service (ECS) debit failures more expensive.

The revised charges will apply to NRI Private Banking, NRI Premium, NRI Select, NRI Pro, NRI Regular, Seafarer, Virtu and NRI Sparsh accounts, wherever applicable. The changes will also cover accounts opened before August 4, 2025. Goods and services tax (GST) will be levied over and above the revised charges.

For customers who regularly deposit or withdraw cash in India, the increase in transaction costs could add to their banking expenses. Those with recurring payments linked to their accounts may also face higher charges if ECS debits are repeatedly returned.

Cash transaction charges go up The bank is increasing the value-based charge for cash deposits and withdrawals beyond the permitted monthly limits. The charge will rise from Rs 3.50 to Rs 4 per Rs 1,000, subject to a minimum fee of Rs 150. The existing free limits will remain unchanged: Cash deposits: Three free transactions a month, with a monthly value limit of Rs 1 lakh. Cash withdrawals: Three free transactions a month, with a monthly value limit of Rs 1 lakh. Once customers exceed the free transaction count, a charge of Rs 150 per additional transaction will apply. If they cross the monthly value limit, the value-based charge will be levied.

Where both limits are breached in a transaction, the higher applicable charge will be collected. Customers should note that the revised value-based fee will also apply to cash deposits made through cash recycler machines (CRMs). Higher limits for eligible premium customers ICICI Bank will continue to offer higher cash transaction limits to eligible Private Banking and Premium/Premia account holders. However, customers must meet the specified relationship value or balance conditions. They must maintain a relationship value of at least Rs 1 crore or have deposits and balances of Rs 25 lakh or more in any one of the last three months, including the month of the transaction.

Eligible customers will get 15 complimentary cash transactions a month on a cumulative basis. The monthly free value limit will be Rs 15 lakh each for deposits and withdrawals. Transactions beyond these limits will attract the revised charge of Rs 4 per Rs 1,000, subject to a minimum of Rs 150. For NRI Private Banking customers, the bank has also clarified what counts towards relationship value. This includes savings account balances, fixed deposits, recurring deposits, mutual fund assets under management, demat holdings and investments held across its domestic and international private banking operations. Repeat ECS failures will cost more The bank is also introducing a tiered fee structure for repeated ECS debit returns due to financial reasons.

Earlier, customers were charged a flat Rs 500 for each failed debit, subject to a maximum of three instances per month for a mandate. Under the revised structure, the charges will be: First failed debit: Rs 500 Second failed debit: Rs 550 Third failed debit: Rs 550 The maximum recovery will continue to be restricted to three instances per month for each mandate. GST will be charged separately. What should NRI account holders do? Customers should review their cash transaction patterns and ensure sufficient funds are available before scheduled ECS debits. Those who frequently use their NRI accounts for cash deposits or withdrawals should check whether they qualify for higher transaction limits. They should also review recurring instructions linked to their accounts to avoid repeated debit failures.