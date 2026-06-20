income tax returns (ITR) is so paperwork-heavy that most errors and delays arise not from complex tax laws, but from missing or incomplete documentation. This means a lot hinges on getting your documents in order. To make matters more complicated, the documents required also vary depending on your income sources i.e. salary, business, capital gains or property. In this guide, we list an exhaustive list of documents that taxpayers must keep ready to ensure getting the tax filing work done seamlessly, without any stress. Filing(ITR) is so paperwork-heavy that most errors and delays arise not from complex tax laws, but from missing or incomplete documentation. This means a lot hinges on getting your documents in order. To make matters more complicated, the documents required also vary depending on your income sources i.e. salary, business, capital gains or property. In this guide, we list an exhaustive list of documents that taxpayers must keep ready to ensure getting the tax filing work done seamlessly, without any stress.

1. Identity and KYC documents

Permanent Account Number (PAN) Aadhaar Bank account details (account number, IFSC) Pre-validated bank account for refund credit

Purpose: These documents help verify your identity and ensure proper linkage of your tax records, filings and refunds.

2. Salary documents (for salaried individuals) Form 16 (issued by employer) Salary slips Form 12BA (if applicable, for perquisites) Details of allowances (house rent allowance, leave travel allowance) Purpose: These documents are used to accurately report your salary income, tax deducted, and eligible exemptions. 3. Other income documents Bank statements (savings account interest) Fixed deposit interest certificates Post office interest statements Income from freelance or side business records Purpose: These documents help disclose and calculate income earned from non-salary sources. 4. Capital gains documents Broker statements (equity transactions) Mutual fund capital gains statements Purchase and sale documents of property Cost of acquisition and improvement details Purpose: These documents are required to correctly compute gains or losses from the sale of investments and assets.

5. House property documents Rent agreement (if rented property) Rental income details Municipal tax receipts Home loan interest certificate Loan repayment statement (principal + interest split) Purpose: These documents help determine taxable income from property and enable claims of housing-related deductions. 6. Deduction & exemption proof Section 80C investments (LIC, PPF, ELSS, tuition fees receipts) Health insurance premium receipts (Section 80D) Donations (Section 80G) Interest on education loan (Section 80E) NPS contribution receipts (Section 80CCD) Purpose: These documents are needed to substantiate claims that reduce your taxable income under various sections. 7. Tax credit and compliance documents Form 26AS (tax credit statement) Annual Information Statement (AIS) Tax deducted at source (TDS) certificates (Form 16A, if applicable) Purpose: These documents help reconcile taxes already paid and ensure consistency with tax department records.

8. Business or professional income documents Profit and loss statement Balance sheet (if applicable) Books of accounts Audit report (if required) Details of turnover or gross receipts Purpose: These documents are used to report income, expenses and overall profitability from business or professional activities. 9. Supporting documents Details of foreign assets/income (if applicable) Dividend income statements Interest income from bonds or securities Previous year’s ITR (for reference) Purpose: These documents ensure complete disclosure of all financial details and serve as records for verification if required. Common mistakes to avoid while organising documents for ITR filing Relying only on Form 16: Many taxpayers assume Form 16 is sufficient for filing taxes. But, it excludes other income such as interest, capital gains or freelance earnings. Ignoring interest income: Savings account and fixed deposit interest often go unreported if bank statements or interest certificates are not checked. Mismatch with Form 26AS or AIS: Not reconciling your income and TDS with tax statements can lead to discrepancies and possible notices. Missing deduction proofs: Claiming deductions without valid receipts (LIC, health insurance, etc.) can result in disallowance during verification. Forgetting multiple bank accounts: Income from inactive or secondary accounts is often overlooked, leading to underreporting. Incorrect capital gains reporting: Not using proper broker or mutual fund statements can lead to wrong calculation of gains or losses. Overlooking rental income: Failing to report rental income or related details can attract penalties. Not updating bank details: Incorrect or non-prevalidated bank accounts can delay or block tax refunds. Ignoring previous ITR data: Not referring to past returns may result in inconsistencies, especially in carry-forward losses or deductions. Poor document organisation: Scattered or incomplete records increase the risk of errors and make it difficult to respond to tax notices. FAQs Is Form 16 enough to file my income tax return? No. While Form 16 is a key document for salaried individuals, it only captures salary income and TDS by your employer. You must also include other income such as bank interest, capital gains or freelance earnings using supporting documents like bank statements and investment reports.