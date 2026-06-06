Income-tax filing for young earners: documents, AIS and deadlines

income-tax return (ITR) is not just a legal mandate for those earning above a certain threshold. It is also a critical financial record required for visa applications and loan approvals. With the tax department moving towards a seamless, data-driven system, understanding the interplay between your salary slips and digital statements like the AIS is essential. For many young professionals in India, the first paycheck brings a sense of freedom, but the end of the financial year brings a sense of dread: Income-tax filing. Filing your(ITR) is not just a legal mandate for those earning above a certain threshold. It is also a critical financial record required for visa applications and loan approvals. With the tax department moving towards a seamless, data-driven system, understanding the interplay between your salary slips and digital statements like the AIS is essential.

Who should file, what to collect first, and how the filing flow works

In India, if your total income exceeds the basic exemption limit — currently ₹2.5 lakh in the old regime and ₹3 lakh in the new (2023-24 onwards) — you are legally required to file a return. However, even if you earn less, filing a “nil return” is advisable to build a clean financial history.

taxes deducted at source (TDS). Next, collect interest certificates from your banks and statements from any investment platforms if you traded stocks or mutual funds. The process begins with gathering your information trail. Start by obtaining your Form 16 from your employer, which summarises your earnings and(TDS). Next, collect interest certificates from your banks and statements from any investment platforms if you traded stocks or mutual funds. The filing flow is now almost entirely digital. Once you log on to the efiling portal, the system pre-fills much of your data. Your job is to validate this data against your personal records, choose the correct ITR form (usually ITR-1 for salaried individuals with one house property) and submit it. The final step is e-verification, usually done via Aadhaar OTP, without which your filing is considered invalid.

How to use Form 16, AIS, Form 26AS and other records correctly The modern tax era is defined by the annual information statement (AIS). Think of the AIS as the tax department’s diary of your financial life. It captures almost everything — from savings account interest to dividends, stock sales and even high-value credit-card spends. To file accurately, you must perform a three-way reconciliation: Form 16: This is your primary source for salary and TDS. Form 26AS: This is a tax credit statement showing all taxes (TDS/TCS) deposited against your PAN. AIS/TIS: The AIS provides a comprehensive view, while the taxpayer information summary (TIS) gives you the simplified, computed values. If your Form 16 says you earned ₹8 lakh, but your AIS shows an additional ₹20,000 in bank interest, you must report the total. If there is a discrepancy — for instance, if the AIS shows a stock sale you didn't make — you must use the “feedback” button on the portal to contest it immediately. Ignoring a mismatch between your filed return and the AIS is the most common trigger for a tax notice.

Verification, corrections, refunds and the mistakes that cause trouble Filing the return is only half the battle. After submission, you have 30 days to e-verify your return. If you miss this window, it may lead to late fees of up to ₹5,000. Once verified, the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru processes your return. If you are owed a refund, ensure your bank account is pre-validated on the portal. Otherwise, the money will not be credited. If you realise you made an error — like forgetting to claim a deduction under Section 80C — you can file a revised return any time before December 31 of the assessment year.

Common mistakes to avoid: Wrong ITR form: Using ITR-1 when you have capital gains (which requires ITR-2).

Using ITR-1 when you have capital gains (which requires ITR-2). Exempt income: Failing to report exempt income like PPF interest or insurance payouts.

Failing to report exempt income like PPF interest or insurance payouts. Bank accounts: Not disclosing all active bank accounts.

Not disclosing all active bank accounts. Deadline: Waiting until July 31. The portal receives heavy traffic closer to the deadline, and missing the deadline means you cannot carry forward any losses to future years. FAQs Which documents should be kept ready before filing? You should have your PAN and Aadhaar linked, Form 16 from your employer, bank statements for the full financial year and interest certificates. If you have investments, keep your capital gains statements ready. Lastly, ensure you have the proofs for any tax-saving investments (such as ELSS, LIC or rent receipts) if you have opted for the old tax regime.

How do AIS and Form 26AS differ and where do mismatches show up? Form 26AS focuses strictly on tax-related transactions such as TDS, TCS and high-value tax payments. The AIS is much broader, reflecting all financial information available with the department, including small interest amounts or share transactions where no tax was deducted. Mismatches usually show up when a taxpayer reports only the salary from Form 16 but ignores the interest or dividend income reflected in the AIS. Can a return be revised after submission? Yes, under Section 139(5), you can file a revised return if you discover any omission or wrong statement in your original filing. You can do this at any time before the end of the relevant assessment year (December 31). When revising, you must provide the original filing's acknowledgement number and date. There is no penalty for revising a return before it is processed.