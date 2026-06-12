The Income Tax department has the power to send notices if it suspects any misreporting in income tax return (ITR). Under Section 133 (6) of the Income Tax Act, these notices can be issued to taxpayers for various reasons.

Demand

Demand notice under Section 156: Issued when tax, interest or penalty is payable after assessment. Payment is usually required within 30 days.

Intimation notice under Section 143(1): Sent after processing your ITR; may show tax payable/refund due due to mismatches or adjustments.

Notice under Section 200A(1)/206CB(1): Intimation for TDS/TCS returns where demand may arise.

Notices for verification/information

Inquiry before assessment under Section 142(1): Issued to ask for additional details, documents or even to file a return if not filed.

Call for information notice under Section 133(6): Used to request specific financial details or explanations from the taxpayer or third parties. Assessment-related notices Scrutiny notice under Section 143(2): Issued when your return is selected for detailed scrutiny by an assessing officer. Income escaping assessment under Section 148: Sent when the department believes some income has not been reported or assessed. Return-related notices Defective return notice under Section 139(9): Issued when your ITR has errors, missing details or inconsistencies. Adjustment / recovery notices Adjustment against refund notice under Section 245: Intimates that your refund will be adjusted against outstanding tax demand.

What is the time limit to respond to I-T dept notice? In most cases, the time limit to respond to a notice by the income tax department is 30 days. What happens if you fail to respond to I-T dept notice within the deadline? Failure to respond to the notice or providing unsatisfactory responses could result in penalties of different kinds. Under Section 272A (2) of the Income Tax Act , a penalty of Rs 100 per day will be charged till the filing of revised returns in case one fails to comply with the directions of the assessing officer. Depending on the nature of the offence, the penalty could be a lot higher, too.

A penal interest of 12 per cent per annum or a 200 per cent penalty is charged in instances of tax evasion, misreporting of income or wrongful claims for deductions/exemptions. Failure to pay the penalty could lead to imprisonment in case of prosecution. Your ITR can be declared invalid and another notice under Section 148 will be sent, asking you to refile ITR and provide an explanation for any arrears within the stipulated time. One could be asked to file revised ITR and disclose additional income or withdraw claims for exemptions and deductions for which there is no sufficient proof.

What to do if you have received a notice from the income tax department? For genuine taxpayers who might have overlooked certain aspects of tax filing due to ignorance or misunderstanding, there is no need to panic. But, considering there is a timeline to be followed, one must start acting upon gathering proof that the mistake was indeed an honest one, and only an oversight. Here is what you have to do in case of receiving a I-T notice: Read and understand the notice Read every word in the notice with utmost care. Check the section under which it is issued, the assessment year, the reason for the notice and the response deadline. This helps you decide the exact nature of the issue and the action required.

Verify authenticity In the past decade, the income tax department has introduced technology in many of its functions to improve efficiency. While that has produced great results, technical glitches are also common, especially because of the huge database the department maintains. This is why there have been several instances of taxpayers receiving mass notices from the department over various types of discrepancies, creating a wave of concern among the common man. So, before taking any action, confirm that the notice is genuine. Log in to the e-filing portal and check if it appears under “Pending Actions” or “e-Proceedings”. This ensures that you are responding to an official communication.

Gather relevant documents Collect all documents related to your tax filing, such as your ITR copy, Form 26AS or AIS, bank statements, salary slips and investment proofs. These will help you review your return and prepare an accurate response. Identify the issue and decide action Analyse the notice and your documents to understand the discrepancy. If the demand is correct, you should pay the tax. If there is an error in your return, you may need to file a revised or rectified return. If the notice is incorrect, you should prepare a proper explanation with supporting evidence. Respond within the deadline Ensure that you respond within the time limit mentioned in the notice. Missing the deadline can result in penalties or escalation of the case as mentioned above.

Submit response online Most responses can be submitted through the Income Tax e-filing portal. Go to “Pending Actions” or “e-Proceedings”, select the notice and upload your response along with the necessary documents. Double-check all details before submission. Keep records and track status After submission, save the acknowledgement and regularly track the status on the portal. The department may ask for further clarification, so staying updated is important. Seek professional help if need be If the notice involves complex issues such as scrutiny, reassessment or large tax demands, consulting a chartered accountant is advised to ensure the matter is handled with diligence.

FAQs What are the common reasons for receiving an income tax notice? Mismatch between ITR and TDS details

Incorrect or incomplete income reporting

Failure to file income tax return

Claiming wrong or excessive deductions/exemptions

Errors or inconsistencies in the ITR form

Use of an incorrect ITR form

High-value transactions not properly disclosed

Non-reporting of capital gains (stocks, property, mutual funds)

Discrepancy between declared income and financial activity

Claiming incorrect refunds

Failure to respond to previous notices

Selection for scrutiny or random assessment Is receiving an ITR notice a serious issue? While some notices are routine and arise due to mismatches, missing details or system-generated checks, others could be serious in case of wilful wrongdoing or misreporting.