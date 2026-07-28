Income tax notice to a deceased person: How should legal heirs respond

The deceased’s legal representative—typically a spouse, child, another legal heir or an executor—must file the final income tax return (ITR). The return covers income earned from the start of the financial year until the date of death. The legal representative files it in the deceased’s name and permanent account number (PAN) after registering on the income tax portal. “Any income generated by the deceased’s assets after death is taxed separately until the assets are transferred to the legal heirs. It may be assessed as estate income or in the hands of the heirs, depending on the circumstances,” says Bhattacharya.