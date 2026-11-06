Incorrect EPF details? Steps to fix name, DOB and job records online

Errors in your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account can delay withdrawals, transfers and claim settlements. A mismatch in your name, date of birth or employment details can create problems when you need your retirement savings, making it important to get such discrepancies corrected well before filing a claim.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows members to correct eligible personal and employment details through the joint declaration facility on its Unified Member Portal. The facility enables employees to request changes to information such as their name, parents' names, date of birth, gender, marital status and employment records.

For employees who have changed jobs, errors in joining and exit dates can also create complications while transferring their provident fund balance or establishing continuity of service.

Which EPF details can you correct online? Members can request corrections to several details in their EPF profile through the Joint Declaration facility. These include: Personal information such as name, father or mother’s name, date of birth, gender and marital status.

Employment information such as date of joining, date of exit and other service-related details. The correction process requires employees to provide accurate information and supporting documents. Details should match official identity and employment records, particularly Aadhaar, wherever applicable. An Aadhaar-validated UAN can make the process of updating basic information easier. Certain basic-detail changes may also be processed through the separate “Modify Basic Details” facility, depending on the nature of the correction and applicable verification requirements.

How to correct EPF details through the Joint Declaration facility Employees can submit correction requests online by following these steps: Visit the EPFO Unified Member Portal and log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Go to the 'Manage' tab and select 'Joint Declaration'.

Select the relevant employer or establishment and identify the details that need correction.

Enter the correct information and upload scanned copies of supporting documents.

Complete the Aadhaar-based OTP authentication and submit the request. Once submitted, the request is forwarded to the employer for digital verification and approval. After the employer approves it, the request moves to the concerned EPFO field office for further verification and updating of records.

Members can track the status of their requests through the same member portal. Which documents do you need for EPF corrections? The documents required depend on the information being corrected. Employees should keep scanned copies of relevant records ready before submitting their requests. These may include: Aadhaar card: To establish identity and verify personal details.

PAN card: As an additional identity document.

Birth certificate, passport or school leaving certificate: To support corrections in name or date of birth, as applicable.

Appointment letter and salary slips: To establish employment and joining details.

Relieving letter: To support corrections relating to the date of exit. Employees should ensure that the information submitted matches their supporting documents. Differences in name spelling or date of birth across Aadhaar and EPF records can lead to additional verification.

Can you update your EPF date of exit without your employer? Yes. Eligible members can update their date of exit themselves through the “mark exit” option under the “manage” tab on the EPFO portal. However, certain conditions apply: At least two months must have passed since leaving the organisation.

The date entered must fall within the month of the last provident fund contribution made by the previous employer.

The member must have an activated UAN linked to Aadhaar.

Access to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar is required for OTP-based verification.

Employees should check their salary slips and relieving letters before entering the date to avoid discrepancies in their service records. What if your employer does not approve the correction? If the online process is unavailable or the employer does not cooperate, employees can use the offline route.