At Wellington College International Pune, which opened in 2023, the expatriate-to-Indian student ratio is around 60:40, but is moving towards an even split, says Nigel Fossey, MBE and Master of the school. “Whether Indian or expatriate, parents choosing international schools increasingly want the same things for their children,” he said. Academics, he says, are almost taken as a baseline. Parents expect more — safeguarding, extracurricular opportunities, meaningful trips, pastoral care, counselling, and university advice.

Most of all, they want options. “They want every possible door to be open to them and do not want any doors closed,” he says. Those doors no longer lead only to Britain or America. Families are looking at universities across Europe and Asia as well as leading institutions in India. University and scholarship guidance is consequently becoming another part of what parents expect from schools. The price can be substantial. At Wellington Pune, for instance, annual Early Years fees range from around ₹12.6 lakh to ₹18.5 lakh, depending on the programme.