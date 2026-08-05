India's ₹3.1 lakh cr commercial property market is just a mutual fund away

Until a few years ago, investing in office towers, shopping malls and business parks required crores of rupees. Today, the same asset class can be accessed through a mutual fund SIP.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched India's first REIT-based index fund, giving investors exposure to a commercial real estate market that today spans ₹3.1 lakh crore of assets, 230 million sq. ft. of Grade A office space, and has distributed over ₹31,700 crore to investors since 2019.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will remain open from August 5 to August 19.

The Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund tracks the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index.

The underlying index currently maintains a minimum 60% allocation to listed REITs, with the remaining allocation comprising listed real estate companies. The index methodology is constructed in such a way that the allocation to REITs can increase upto 100% as the eligible listed REIT universe expands. The Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index combines income-generating listed REITs with listed real estate companies, enabling investors to access the income-generating potential of commercial real estate assets as well as the growth potential of listed real estate businesses through a single passive investment solution. The index follows a transparent, rules-based methodology with Quarterly Reviews to maintain diversified exposure across the listed real estate universe.

What exactly does an investor own? Suppose you invest ₹10,000 in the fund. Instead of buying shares of one real estate company—or trying to purchase an office or shop—you effectively get exposure to India's listed commercial property ecosystem. Your money is spread across: Office parks leased to multinational companies

Shopping malls

Grade A commercial buildings

Warehouses and logistics assets (as the market expands)

Listed real estate developers The underlying REITs collectively own 230 million sq ft of Grade A commercial real estate across India, with occupancy levels ranging from 90% to 99%, according to Edelweiss's presentation.

Think of it this way. Instead of buying one apartment in one city, you're buying a tiny slice of hundreds of premium commercial properties across India. How can you make money? The returns don't come from just one source. Let's say an office tower owned by a REIT leases space to companies like Microsoft, Accenture or Deloitte. Every month: Companies pay rent.

Part of that rental income is distributed to investors.

Lease agreements usually have annual rent escalations.

If commercial property values rise, the value of the REIT also increases. According to Edelweiss, REIT investors benefit from:

Regular rental income

Annual rental escalations of 4-6%

Capital appreciation as commercial property values rise Index portfolio complex. A REIT pools institutional-quality assets under professional management and provides investors with liquid access, mandated distributions and regulated governance and disclosures. The listed REIT universe has already distributed more than ₹31,700 crore to investors since the first REIT listed in 2019. Why now? India's commercial property market has quietly become one of the fastest-growing institutional asset classes. The presentation cites several structural drivers: GCC expansion

Manufacturing growth

Infrastructure investment

Urbanisation

Rising demand for Grade A office space Together these trends have created a listed REIT market worth over ₹3.1 lakh crore.

Yet there's plenty of room to grow. Only 13% of India's Grade A office stock has been listed as REITs so far. That means 87% remains outside the listed REIT market, leaving significant scope for future listings. "Real estate has long been an important asset class for Indian investors, but access has often been limited by high capital requirements and operational complexities. REITs have helped democratize access to quality, income-generating real estate assets through a regulated and transparent structure. With India’s first REIT-based index fund, we are making it even simpler for investors to gain diversified exposure to this asset class through a low-cost and accessible investment solution. We believe this fund expands investment opportunities and helps investors build more diversified portfolios," said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Company Ltd.

Who should consider this fund? The product is aimed at investors who: want exposure to real estate without buying property;

don't have crores to invest in commercial assets;

prefer passive investing;

want diversification beyond equities and debt. Unlike buying physical property, investors don't have to worry about tenants, maintenance, paperwork or finding buyers when they want to exit. But remember—this isn't like buying a house One important distinction is that this is not a substitute for owning residential real estate. The fund invests primarily in commercial property, and because it is an equity mutual fund tracking an index, its value will fluctuate with stock market movements.