India's most valuable family businesses worth ₹138 trn, add ₹4,076 cr/day

India's 300 most valuable family businesses are now collectively worth ₹138 lakh crore ($1.46 trillion), according to the 2026 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List. Their combined value is equivalent to an economy that would rank as the 18th largest in the world, ahead of countries such as the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Poland.

More strikingly, these businesses added nearly ₹30 lakh crore in value since the 2024 edition, which works out to roughly ₹4,076 crore every day over the past two years. Their combined value rose 27.5% since 2024, even as the Nifty 50 fell 1.1% and the Sensex declined 3.7% over the same period.

Ambanis remain India's most valuable business family The Ambani family continues to occupy the top position, with Reliance Industries giving the family a valuation of ₹25.82 lakh crore. However, its value declined 8.5% over the past year. Despite that fall, the Ambanis remain far ahead of the rest of the list. The second-ranked Kumar Mangalam Birla family is valued at ₹8.14 lakh crore — less than one-third of the Ambani family's value. The Kumar Mangalam Birla family moved into second place, with its value rising 26% to ₹8.14 lakh crore. The Jindal family climbed to third, with its value rising 40% to ₹8.02 lakh crore.

The Bajaj family remained fourth at ₹7.7 lakh crore, although its value fell 3.9%, while the Mahindra family was fifth at ₹5.15 lakh crore, down 5.4%. The Anil Agarwal family was among the biggest gainers at the top of the table. Its value jumped 75% to ₹4.45 lakh crore, following the demerger of Vedanta into five separately listed entities. Over three years, the family's wealth has risen 212%. Together, the top three families — Ambani, Birla and Jindal — are valued at about ₹42 lakh crore, equivalent to nearly 9% of India's total listed market capitalisation, according to the report.

The concentration of wealth is also visible lower down the ranking. The top 10 families account for 51% of the total value of the 300-family list. But India's next generation of wealth creators is growing faster One of the most significant additions to this year's report is a separate ranking of 100 first-generation family businesses. These businesses have a combined value of ₹77.8 trillion. When the two lists are combined, 400 families account for ₹215.8 lakh crore of value. The Adani family leads the first-generation category, with a value of ₹19.6 lakh crore. Sunil Bharti Mittal's family, through Bharti Airtel, is second at ₹12.1 lakh crore, followed by the Dilip Shanghvi family of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at ₹4.55 lakh crore.

The Poonawalla family of Serum Institute of India ranks fourth at ₹2.98 lakh crore, while the Damani family of Avenue Supermarts is fifth at ₹2.86 lakh crore. "Equally telling is where the new wealth is being created. First-generation entrepreneurs are now firmly in the front rank," said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India. He noted that the number of families worth at least $1 billion has risen 48% in a year to 230. 230 families are now worth at least $1 billion The number of billionaire family businesses has expanded sharply. The report says 230 families are now worth $1 billion or more, 48% higher than last year.

Barclays Private Bank's India head Adrish Ghosh said succession, governance, family-office structures, liquidity management and global diversification are becoming increasingly important priorities for business-owning families. The report found that 79 of the top 300 families operate family offices, while 36% of the first-generation families have already established similar structures. This indicates that the family office is no longer a structure limited to a handful of India's oldest industrial dynasties. It is increasingly becoming part of the wealth-management architecture for newer entrepreneurs as well. Family wealth is becoming more professionalised The rise of professional management is another theme emerging from the report.

There are 71 companies on the list led by professional CEOs, nine more than last year. This marks a gradual shift away from the idea that family-owned companies must necessarily be run by family members. That distinction is particularly relevant for wealth succession. Families can retain ownership and strategic control while bringing in professional managers to run increasingly complex businesses. For wealthy families, this can also help separate ownership from management, a structure that becomes increasingly important as businesses move from one generation to the next. Mumbai remains India's family-business capital Mumbai continues to be the biggest headquarters for companies on the list.

The city is home to 95 companies, four more than last year. NCR follows with 58 and Kolkata with 26. Overall, the list covers 45 cities. But the geography of new wealth is beginning to change. Hyderabad has 15 first-generation companies, compared with nine established family businesses, while Mumbai has 24 first-generation companies and NCR has 18. The report also highlights Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Thrissur, where first-generation businesses have outpaced established family enterprises. Which industries are creating the most family wealth? Industrial Products has the highest number of companies on the overall list, with 47 businesses, followed by Automobile & Auto Components and Chemicals, with 31 each.

But the highest average family-business value comes from Metals & Mining, at ₹84,019 crore. By comparison, Food & Beverages businesses on the list have an average value of ₹12,714 crore. Pharmaceuticals is particularly important among first-generation businesses, with 22 companies and an average value of ₹74,218 crore. Industrial Products has 10 first-generation businesses, while Automobile & Auto Components and Real Estate have nine each. The data suggests that India's new wealth creation is not restricted to technology or consumer businesses. Traditional sectors such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, metals, industrial products and real estate continue to create substantial fortunes.

Some families have created extraordinary wealth in just a few years While the Ambanis dominate the absolute-value rankings, some smaller businesses have generated much faster growth. The Ahuja family of Shahi Exports recorded the highest three-year increase in value on the list, rising 352% to ₹37,500 crore. The Shashikant Bhalchandra Garware family, associated with Garware Hi-Tech Films, climbed 61 places over three years, with its value rising 300% to ₹15,600 crore. The report attributes this to the company's move towards high-margin speciality films and more than 100% profit growth since FY2023. Twenty-five families have more than doubled their value over the past three years.

In absolute terms, the Jindal family created the most value, adding ₹3.3 lakh crore over three years to reach ₹8.02 lakh crore. The Anil Agarwal family added ₹3.03 lakh crore, while the Kumar Mangalam Birla family added ₹2.75 lakh crore. Not all family fortunes are rising The wealth creation story is not uniformly positive. The Nadar family, associated with HCL Technologies, recorded the steepest three-year decline, with its value falling 32%, or ₹1.39 lakh crore. The Rajiv Singh family was the second-largest decliner, down 25%. Software & Services and real estate featured prominently among the largest decliners.

The Nadar family was valued at ₹2.91 lakh crore in the latest ranking, down 38% year-on-year, while the Premji family was valued at ₹2.72 lakh crore, down 2.3%. Family businesses are also major employers and taxpayers The 300 families collectively employ more than 5.4 million people, generate approximately ₹56 lakh crore in revenue and report ₹5.6 lakh crore in net profit, giving them a combined net margin of about 10%. They also contributed approximately ₹1.9 lakh crore in taxes, equivalent to around 17% of India's corporate tax collections, according to the report. The numbers show why family-owned businesses remain important to India's broader economic structure. Their wealth is not simply sitting in personal portfolios; much of it remains embedded in operating companies that employ millions and generate substantial tax revenues.

Women are slowly taking a bigger role Women continue to be underrepresented in leadership, but their presence is increasing. The list includes 18 companies led by women. Priya Agarwal Hebbar of Hindustan Zinc leads the most valuable woman-led business, valued at ₹4.45 lakh crore, followed by Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCL Technologies at ₹2.91 lakh crore. Falguni Nayar of FSN E-Commerce Ventures is the only woman leading a first-generation business on the list. The report also highlights CRI Pumps, which has seven women among its family members involved in the business. What the numbers mean for India's wealth story