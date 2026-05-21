India's new luxury obsession? Travel rewards, VIP experiences, wellness

Indian travellers are emerging as some of Asia Pacific’s most loyalty-driven and experience-hungry consumers, with a growing number using hotel reward programmes not just for discounts — but for luxury experiences, shopping and aspirational travel upgrades.

According to the 2026 Loyalty Trends Report by Marriott Bonvoy, India now ranks among the most active loyalty markets in the Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) region, with:

93% of Indian travellers participating in at least one loyalty programme,

making India the second-highest participation market in APEC.

Loyalty Trends in India:

Most likely to travel for Shopping

93% participate in loyalty programs

69% redeem points for big ticket items – highest in APEC

More likely to earn points through bank transfers compared to the rest of APEC (43% vs 36% APEC average)

41% stay active in loyalty programs because they give access to exclusive experiences.

EXPERIENCE SEEKERS "Travelers in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam engage with loyalty emotionally as much as transactionally. They are more willing to trade cash for points, seek partnerships beyond hotels, and remain active in programs that offer access, exclusivity, and memorable experiences. These markets also show rising affluence and aspiration. Loyalty is not just a savings mechanism – it is a gateway to status, discovery, and experiences that feel out of reach without membership," noted the report.

Moreover, 49% of travelers from India travel for a mix of leisure and business.

Hotels are the most popular choice, followed by Resorts / Villas.

They typically travel with their partner or friends.

73% of travelers engage with multiple loyalty programs.

Travelers from India are more likely than APEC counterparts to earn hotel points through bank points transfer, signaling partnership potential.

Unlike travellers in Japan,and South Korea,who use loyalty programmes strategically for savings and efficiency, Indian travellers are increasingly drawn to: exclusivity, premium experiences, partnerships, upgrades, and aspirational travel.

