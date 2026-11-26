“At Le Méridien New Delhi, we believe a great hotel should be a curator of culture as much as a host. Geography of Taste is our answer to that. It is a series in which we seek out cuisines that deserve a place at the forefront of fine dining, and trace each one back to its land and its people,” says Meena Bhatia, vice president and general manager, Le Méridien New Delhi. Having explored the cuisines of Bihar and the Frontier provinces, the hotel turned its attention to Rampur, a princely state founded in 1774, whose culinary secrets remained behind palace doors for generations. For Mezbaan-e-Rampur at eau de Monsoon, the hotel collaborated with Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, scion of the Rampur royal family, to present the Royal Dastarkhwan.