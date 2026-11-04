India's property listings rise just 0.5% in Q3; Nagpur, Lucknow lead growth

The number of residential properties listed for sale across India rose marginally by 0.5 per cent in the July-October quarter of 2026, even as Nagpur, Lucknow and Jaipur recorded the sharpest increases in advertised housing stock among major cities, according to the latest Home Seller Activity Index by eXp India.

Data collected from property portal 99acres on October 14 showed 751,674 properties listed for sale across the country, compared with 747,721 in July. This represents an increase of just 3,953 listings over the three-month period.

However, the national trend masks significant differences across markets. Of the 15 cities analysed, nine recorded an increase in available listings, while six saw a decline.

Nagpur recorded the highest increase, with the number of properties listed for sale rising 8.6 per cent to 8,091 in October from 7,452 in July. Lucknow followed with a 7.8 per cent increase to 14,120 listings, while Jaipur recorded a 6.2 per cent rise to 16,218. Among other markets, Pune saw listings increase 1.9 per cent to 36,001, followed by Ahmedabad, where available properties rose 1.5 per cent to 21,739. Kanpur and Indore recorded increases of 1.4 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively. Mumbai and Navi Mumbai registered marginal growth of 0.3 per cent each. Mumbai had 85,365 properties listed for sale in October, compared with 85,094 in July.

"India's property market is continuing to evolve, with cities such as Nagpur, Lucknow and Jaipur becoming increasingly important residential destinations. Improvements in infrastructure, connectivity and employment opportunities are helping to drive interest beyond the traditional metropolitan centres, and we're seeing a more geographically diverse housing market emerge as a result. However, while buyer demand remains resilient, affordability is becoming an increasingly important consideration. Property prices have risen considerably in recent years, new development is becoming more heavily weighted towards premium homes, and the Reserve Bank of India's recent interest rate increase will add further pressure to households relying on mortgage finance," said Sam Chopra, President of eXp India.

Research by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Knight Frank has also highlighted the growing significance of infrastructure investment and economic opportunities in tier-two residential markets, including Nagpur, Lucknow and Jaipur. Hyderabad and Surat see sharpest declines At the other end of the spectrum, Surat recorded the steepest decline in advertised property stock, with listings falling 9.4 per cent to 5,640 in October from 6,227 in July. Hyderabad followed with an 8.5 per cent reduction to 29,012 listings from 31,702. Kolkata recorded a 3.1 per cent decline to 31,127, while Chennai saw a 2.2 per cent fall to 36,169. Delhi's listings declined 1 per cent to 71,477, while Bengaluru recorded a marginal 0.6 per cent reduction to 54,618.

The decline in Hyderabad is notable given the city's continuing residential development activity. However, the number of properties advertised for sale on a portal need not move in tandem with new launches or the overall supply of housing in a market. The index tracks the number of properties available for sale at two points in time. It does not measure fresh listings added during the quarter, completed transactions or unsold developer inventory. Mumbai has the largest share of advertised housing stock Mumbai accounted for the largest share of properties listed for sale nationally, at 11.4 per cent in October, followed by Delhi at 9.5 per cent and Bengaluru at 7.3 per cent.