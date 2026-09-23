India's richest in 2026: Adani tops the list, 27 new billionaires emerge

Gautam Adani & family have reclaimed the top position on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, overtaking Mukesh Ambani & family, even as the number of Indian billionaires touched a record 391. The list also shows a sharp rise in wealth from artificial intelligence, defence, manufacturing and green energy.

Gautam Adani & family have reclaimed the position of India’s richest, with wealth of ₹9.23 lakh crore, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 released on Wednesday.

Adani’s wealth rose 13% from the previous year, while Mukesh Ambani & family, who occupied the top spot last year, saw their wealth decline 10% to ₹8.63 lakh crore. Adani is ahead by ₹59,400 crore.

"On a like-for-like basis, wealth in Aerospace & Defence rose 69%, Green Energy and Industrial Products 31% each, Metals & Mining 30%, Pharmaceuticals 25% and Financial Services 23%. Industrial Products also contributed 44 new entrants, more than any other industry. Among the largest individual gains were LN Mittal & family at 93%, Anil Agarwal & family at 87% and Samir Mehta & family at 52%. Order books, infrastructure investment, manufacturing capacity and export demand are becoming increasingly important engines of wealth creation," said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India. The list offers a picture of how the composition of Indian wealth is changing — with established industrial and pharmaceutical businesses continuing to dominate, while artificial intelligence, data centres, defence, semiconductors and green energy are producing a growing number of wealthy entrepreneurs.

India now has a record 391 dollar billionaires, including 76 new entrants. "At the 2014 exchange rate, we would have 559—with the same fortunes. Turns out, the rupee is a rather strict bouncer at the billionaire club. It’s keeping 168 people outside!” said Junaid. India now has 391 dollar billionaires India added 27 dollar billionaires over the past year, taking the total to a record 391. The number has risen from 237 five years ago. Overall, the 2026 list has 1,810 individuals with wealth of at least ₹1,000 crore, 128 more than last year and 803 more than five years ago. Their combined wealth stands at ₹187.5 lakh crore, or about $1.96 trillion — a 12.8% increase over the previous year and roughly half of India’s GDP.

Interestingly, this increase in wealth came even as the Indian stock market weakened. The list's total wealth rose 12.8% while the Nifty 50 fell 3.9% and the Sensex declined 5.8% over the same period. This does not mean that the richest Indians simply made money from stock-market gains. Much of the wealth measured by the list is linked to ownership stakes in businesses, whose valuations can move differently from the broader market. Adani returns to No. 1; Mittal makes a big jump Anil Agarwal & family are new to the top ten in ninth place at INR 2.08 lakh crore on an 87% gain, whilst Samir Mehta & family complete the top ten, new to it this year at INR 1.89 lakh crore following a 52% rise at Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

The top 10 also saw significant changes. LN Mittal & family of ArcelorMittal jumped into third place after wealth surged 93% to ₹3.39 lakh crore. This was the largest absolute wealth gain on the list, at ₹1.64 lakh crore. Hurun attributed the increase to Europe's steel trade protection and firmer regional steel prices. Cyrus S Poonawalla & family remained fourth with ₹3.03 lakh crore, while Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family ranked fifth with ₹2.79 lakh crore, making her India's wealthiest woman. Kumar Mangalam Birla & family ranked sixth with ₹2.69 lakh crore, followed by Dilip Shanghvi at ₹2.65 lakh crore and Azim Premji & family at ₹2.63 lakh crore.

Anil Agarwal & family entered the top 10 at ninth after an 87% increase in wealth to ₹2.08 lakh crore. Samir Mehta & family of Torrent Pharmaceuticals completed the top 10 at ₹1.89 lakh crore, following a 52% rise in wealth after the completion of the JB Chemicals merger. The two largest fortunes on the list no longer outweigh the eight behind them. In 2022, Gautam Adani & family and Mukesh Ambani & family together held Rs 18.89 lakh crore against Rs 13.05 lakh crore for the rest of the top ten — a lead of Rs 5.84 lakh crore. This year the position is reversed: Rs 17.86 lakh crore against Rs 21.15 lakh crore, a lead of INR 3.29 lakh crore for the other eight. The turning point came in 2025, the first year the eight moved ahead. They had drawn almost level once before, in 2023, when the two lines came within Rs 3,000 crore of each other — Rs 14.04 lakh crore against Rs 14.01 lakh crore — before the two pulled clear again in 2024. The threshold for entering the top 10 has also increased. It now stands at ₹1.89 lakh crore, compared with ₹1.83 lakh crore last year. The top 100 threshold has risen to ₹33,000 crore from ₹30,190 crore.

The lines also differ in character. The combined Adani–Ambani figure has swung across a range of Rs 7.73 lakh crore between its low and its high, falling in two of the past four years. The next eight have risen in three of those four and have held above Rs 18 lakh crore since 2024. Concentration at the very top is easing — not because the two have stopped growing, but because the tier beneath them has grown more steadily. Adani and Ambani Combined Against the Rest of the Top Ten in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, 2022–2026 (INR lakh crore)

Measured against the assets an investor could have held instead, the wealth of India's ten richest has outpaced all of them Top 10 cumulative wealth against major asset classes in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 (20122026), indexed to 2012 = 100 Measured against the assets an investor could have held instead, the wealth of India's ten richest has outpaced all of them. Indexed to 2012, the top ten's cumulative wealth grew 7.17-fold over fourteen years, from Rs 5.44 lakh crore to Rs 39.01 lakh crore. No other asset class on the chart comes close: the S&P 500 returned 5.24 times, gold 4.78 times, and the NIFTY 50 4.44 times. Crude oil, at 0.89 times, is the only asset trading at a lower level today than in 2012.

Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 All series indexed to 2012 = 100. AI creates a new wealth category One of the biggest changes in the 2026 list is the arrival of artificial intelligence as a standalone wealth-creation sector. There are 19 AI entrants worth a combined ₹3.07 lakh crore, of whom 15 are new to the list. The average wealth of a new AI entrant is around ₹12,100 crore, according to Hurun. The list includes entrepreneurs associated with data centres, semiconductors, AI models and applications. Hurun also notes that 13 of the 19 AI listers live outside India, highlighting the global reach of Indian-origin technology entrepreneurs.

The broader deep-tech segment is also expanding. AI, aerospace & defence and semiconductors together account for 48 individuals with combined wealth of ₹4.26 lakh crore, with 30 of them being new entrants this year. India's first quantum-computing rich lister has also appeared. Nagendra Nagaraja of QpiAi enters the list with wealth of ₹1,700 crore, marking the first fortune on the list built around quantum hardware and software. Manufacturing and defence gain ground Industrial businesses remain a major source of wealth. Industrial Products is the largest sector on the list, with 166 entrants, followed by Chemicals with 142 and Pharmaceuticals with 136. Industrial Products also generated the highest number of new entrants, at 44.

Hurun's analysis points to the country's investment cycle as an important factor behind the gains in industrial wealth. On a like-for-like basis, wealth in Aerospace & Defence rose 69%, while Green Energy and Industrial Products increased 31% each. Metals & Mining rose 30%, Pharmaceuticals 25% and Financial Services 23%. This marks a contrast with consumer-facing sectors. Wealth in Consumer Durables fell 21%, Food & Beverages declined 9%, Consumer Goods 8% and Retail 5%. Hurun said six of the seven declining industries had direct or indirect exposure to household spending, and attributed the divergence to softer demand and high starting valuations. Wealth creation is becoming more self-made

The list also points to a changing profile of India's wealthy. A record 1,266 entrepreneurs, or 70% of the list, are self-made, compared with 1,109 last year and 55% five years ago. The list has 346 new faces this year, according to the detailed release. The youngest entrant is 23-year-old Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto, followed by 24-year-old co-founder Aadit Palicha. AI entrepreneurs Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg, both 28, also make their debut through Wispr Flow, with wealth of ₹4,200 crore each. At the other end of the spectrum, the average age of individuals on the list is 64. Women account for 131 names, up from 100 last year. Roshni Nadar Malhotra remains the wealthiest woman at ₹2.79 lakh crore, while Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks leads among self-made women with ₹77,400 crore.

Mumbai remains India's wealth capital Mumbai continues to have the largest concentration of rich listers, with 465 individuals, followed by New Delhi with 236 and Bengaluru with 129. Hyderabad has 114 and Chennai 96. Bengaluru recorded the largest single-year increase among the leading cities, adding 14 names. Mumbai is also far ahead in terms of the wealth represented by its residents. The city accounts for ₹53.21 lakh crore of wealth on the list and is home to 93 billionaires. New Delhi follows with ₹26.83 lakh crore and 68 billionaires. Together, Mumbai and New Delhi account for close to 53% of the billionaires and 54% of the wealth among the top 20 cities.

But wealth creation is spreading beyond India's biggest metros. Nine towns entered the list for the first time, including Bagalkot, Solan, Mandi Gobindgarh and Mirzapur. Hurun said bioenergy, specialised materials and engineering are putting smaller cities on India's wealth map. More wealthy Indians are living abroad The Indian wealth diaspora has also expanded. Of the 1,810 individuals on the list, 1,654 live in India, while 156 are based overseas. The US has 90 listers, the UAE 31 and the UK 16. The overseas total is up from 101 last year. Eight of the top 10 new entrants are based outside India, with Dubai, the US and other international locations featuring prominently. Their businesses span retail, data centres, semiconductors, investment management and technology.