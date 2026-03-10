India's top salaries hit ₹8 cr as companies pay 30% premium for AI talent

India’s financial services sector continues to offer some of the highest-paying jobs in the country, with senior corporate finance leaders earning up to ₹8 crore annually, while top private equity executives take home as much as ₹6 crore, according to the India Salary Guide 2026 by recruitment firm Michael Page.

The highest compensation bracket in the report is reserved for chief financial officers (CFOs) in companies with revenues exceeding ₹10,000 crore, where annual salaries range between ₹1.75 crore and ₹8 crore. Private equity also remains one of the most lucrative career paths in India’s financial ecosystem. At global private equity funds, associates typically earn between ₹60 lakh and ₹1.2 crore annually, while vice presidents earn ₹1.3 crore to ₹2 crore. At the senior end, directors earn ₹1.85 crore to ₹4 crore, and managing directors can earn between ₹4 crore and ₹6 crore annually. The report suggests that while overall salary growth is moderating, companies are willing to pay significantly higher premiums for specialised skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electric vehicles and renewable energy. Professionals switching jobs in these high-demand sectors could see salary increases of up to 30%.

Investment banking roles also offer strong compensation. Professionals working in corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) at multinational banks earn ₹55 lakh to ₹90 lakh at the Associate Vice President level, while directors earn ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore. At the top of the hierarchy, managing directors earn between ₹2.5 crore and ₹4 crore annually. The 2026 Salary Landscape Top salaries cross ₹8 crore in finance roles Senior leadership roles continue to command the highest compensation packages across sectors. In finance and accounting, chief financial officers (CFOs) in large companies with revenues exceeding ₹10,000 crore can earn between ₹1.75 crore and ₹6 crore annually, making them among the highest-paid corporate executives in India.

Even mid-sized companies offer substantial pay. CFOs in firms with revenues between ₹5,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore can earn ₹1.5 crore to ₹4 crore, while those in companies with revenues between ₹1,000 crore and ₹5,000 crore can earn ₹1 crore to ₹3 crore annually. Finance specialists also see strong compensation growth. Professionals working in financial planning and analysis (FP&A), corporate finance and treasury functions with 10–15 years of experience can earn between ₹65 lakh and ₹120 lakh annually, according to the report. Private equity and investment banking salaries surge The financial services industry remains one of the most lucrative sectors for senior professionals.

In private equity, managing directors at global funds can earn between ₹4 crore and ₹6 crore annually, while directors typically earn between ₹1.85 crore and ₹4 crore. Similarly, managing directors in corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions at multinational banks can earn ₹2.5 crore to ₹4 crore, highlighting the growing attractiveness of India’s investment banking ecosystem. Investment banking hiring in India is currently at record levels, with strong demand for senior professionals capable of leading deal origination and execution amid a surge in IPO activity and private equity transactions. Manufacturing and engineering roles see rising pay

India’s push toward manufacturing and advanced engineering is also driving salary growth in industrial roles. Senior executives such as chief operating officers in manufacturing companies can earn between ₹1 crore and ₹3 crore annually, while heads of manufacturing or operations can command ₹80 lakh to ₹2 crore. Plant and site heads with more than 15 years of experience typically earn ₹70 lakh to ₹1.5 crore, reflecting the rising importance of operational leadership in India’s industrial expansion. The demand for specialised engineering talent is particularly strong in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles and renewable energy, as multinational corporations establish research and development centres across Indian cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi NCR.

Real estate leadership salaries surge The real estate and construction sector is witnessing a sharp increase in executive pay as institutional investment and large-scale infrastructure projects reshape the industry. Senior executives responsible for profit-and-loss management in real estate companies can earn between ₹1.5 crore and ₹6 crore annually, depending on experience and company size. Project management and engineering roles with 15–25 years of experience typically command salaries of ₹50 lakh to ₹1.5 crore, reflecting rising demand for experienced professionals capable of managing complex construction and infrastructure projects. The report notes that new roles linked to sustainability, artificial intelligence and strategic investments in property companies are witnessing salary hikes of 35–50%, far above industry averages.

Healthcare and pharma salaries rise with AI adoption The healthcare and life sciences sector is also seeing rising salaries as artificial intelligence transforms drug discovery, diagnostics and clinical research. Senior professionals with over 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical sales can earn between ₹65 lakh and ₹1.2 crore, while top executives in medical device companies can earn up to ₹3.5 crore annually. The sector is also seeing rising demand for specialists in pharmacovigilance, clinical research, regulatory affairs and AI-driven drug development. According to the report, more than half of healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in India are experimenting with generative AI projects, especially in research and supply chain optimisation.

HR leaders see compensation jump Human resources leadership roles are also commanding higher salaries as companies prioritise talent retention and workforce transformation. Heads of HR in large companies can earn ₹1.5 crore to ₹4 crore annually, while compensation and benefits heads with 15+ years of experience can earn ₹1 crore to ₹1.8 crore. The report highlights growing demand for HR professionals skilled in analytics, talent management, leadership hiring and employee experience design, reflecting the changing nature of workforce strategy. Global capability centres drive hiring boom One of the biggest drivers of India’s employment growth is the expansion of global capability centres (GCCs).

These centres, originally established as back-office hubs, are now evolving into strategic innovation hubs focusing on product development, analytics and advanced technology functions. Their growth is helping position India as a global talent hub for digital, engineering and financial services roles, the report notes. Skills now matter more than experience A key takeaway from the salary guide is that skills are beginning to outweigh experience in determining compensation growth. Professionals with expertise in areas such as: Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Semiconductors

Electric vehicles and battery technologies

Renewable energy

Digital transformation are commanding the largest salary increases and the most aggressive hiring demand.

The Winners' Circle: Highest Paying Sectors & Roles The peak of India’s salary pyramid is currently dominated by Banking & Financial Services (BFSI), Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and Property & Infrastructure. The "Crore Club" in HR: In a surprising shift, Human Resources has moved from the back office to the boardroom. Heads of HR in large listed firms now command base salaries between ₹1.5 crore and ₹4 crore. The GCC Premium: Global Capability Centres are outperforming the broader market with the highest projected increments at 10.4%. These hubs have evolved from cost-saving centers into global strategic innovation units.

The Investment Banking Alpha: Senior talent in Private Equity and Venture Capital remains at the top. Directors in Global Funds with over $1B in assets can see base pay ranging from ₹4 crore to ₹6 crore, with Equity Capital Markets (ECM) roles seeing a massive spike due to a record-breaking IPO season. Infrastructure & Real Estate: As India builds out its physical footprint, Project Directors in property and construction are now earning between ₹1.5 crore and ₹4 crore. The Skill Gap Premium: What’s "In Demand"? Hiring is no longer about filling a seat; it’s about acquiring a capability. Professionals who possess "scarcity skills" can command 30% to 40% hikes during job switches, far outpacing the 9.1% average increase.

AI & Data Science: Roles in AI and Machine Learning saw a staggering 49% year-on-year growth in job postings. Engineering & Renewables: There is a "war for talent" in semiconductors, battery technology, and green energy. The cleantech workforce alone expanded by 13.4% this year. Healthcare Specialization: Post-pandemic, the demand for surgeons and specialized medical officers has skyrocketed, with salary increases in fintech and clinical research often reaching 20% to 35%. The Stability Zone: Mid-Range & Entry Levels While senior leadership salaries are soaring, the entry-level market is seeing a "decentralized" recovery. The ₹20+ LPA Bracket: This is the fastest-growing segment in the IT sector, surging by 23%. Companies are moving away from mass-hiring junior developers and are instead hunting for "high-value" expertise at the mid-to-senior level.