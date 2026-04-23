India's ultra-rich surge: 6th globally, billionaires to jump by 51% by 2031

India is now home to the sixth-largest population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs)—those with a net worth exceeding $30 million—and that base is expanding rapidly. According to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2026, India’s ultra-rich population stands at 19,877 in 2026 and is projected to grow 27 per cent to 25,217 by 2031.

This growth is not happening in isolation. It reflects a broader structural shift in India’s economy—from a traditionally consumption-led market to one increasingly driven by entrepreneurship, capital markets, and global integration.

India, accounted for 2.8 per cent of global UHNWIs in 2026, up from a little over 2 per cent 5 years earlier, its trajectory is unmistakably upward.

India Emerges as Global Wealth Hub with Fastest-Growing Ultra-Rich Base Between 2021 and 2026, India’s UHNW population grew 63.4 per cent, one of the fastest rates globally. Only a handful of countries have seen comparable expansion, placing India firmly among the world’s most dynamic wealth markets. This rise is being powered by sectors such as technology, financial services, industrials, and capital markets—all of which have created new avenues for wealth generation. Globally, the number of UHNWIs reached 713,626 in 2026, up from 551,435 in 2021, meaning the world added an average of 89 new ultra-rich individuals every day over the past five years.

Billionaire boom: India set to strengthen global position The expansion is even more striking at the very top of the wealth pyramid. India’s billionaire population has already grown 58 per cent over the past five years to 207 in 2026, making it the third-largest billionaire base globally, after the United States and China. Looking ahead, the growth is expected to accelerate further. By 2031, India is projected to have 313 billionaires, marking a 51 per cent increase in just five years. This will also push India’s share of global billionaires from 6.7 per cent today to 8 per cent, reinforcing its position as a major wealth hub.

Globally, there are around 3,110 billionaires, with the Asia-Pacific region hosting the largest share at 1,116 individuals, ahead of North America’s 965. India’s rising billionaire count signals not just wealth accumulation, but the growing scale of Indian businesses and their global ambitions. Mumbai leads, but wealth is spreading across cities Within India, wealth remains concentrated—but the pattern is changing. Mumbai continues to dominate as the country’s financial capital, accounting for 35.4 per cent of India’s UHNW population in 2026, although this share has declined from 41.3 per cent in 2015. This decline is not due to Mumbai losing importance, but rather because other cities are catching up.

Delhi’s share has risen to 22.8 per cent from 20 per cent Hyderabad’s share has increased to 6.3 per cent from 5 per cent Share of wealth (UHNWIs in India per cent located in each of the top 5 cities) Chennai has seen a sharp rise to 4.8 per cent from just 1.3 per cent What’s driving India’s wealth explosion The report points to multiple structural factors behind this surge. First is the rise of entrepreneurship, particularly in technology and new-age industries. India’s startup ecosystem has matured significantly, producing unicorns, IPOs, and global-scale businesses. This has created a new class of first-generation wealthy individuals.

Second is the depth of capital markets. Increased retail participation, strong equity market performance, and the growth of private capital have all contributed to wealth creation. Third is digitalisation, which has expanded access to financial services, improved efficiency, and enabled new business models. From fintech to e-commerce, digital platforms are creating value at scale. Finally, family-owned businesses continue to play a crucial role, evolving into more professionally managed and globally competitive enterprises. As Knight Frank notes, India’s wealth expansion reflects a transition into a more entrepreneurial, globally connected economy with deeper capital pools and more sophisticated financial systems.

"The expansion of India’s wealth club mirrors its economic evolution as it becomes more entrepreneurial economy maturing into one with deeper capital pools, more sophisticated financial markets and a growing cohort of globally connected founders and investors. Digitalisation, listed equities, private capital and family-owned businesses all play a role. The result is a widening, increasingly durable base of ultra wealth, anchored in long term structural growth," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India. India vs the world: A fast-closing gap While the United States remains the dominant wealth market—with 251,352 UHNWIs in 2026—India’s growth trajectory stands out.

For context: China has 121,677 UHNWIs Germany has 38,215 UK has 27,876 India has 19,877 Although India still trails developed economies in absolute numbers, its growth rate is significantly higher, suggesting that the gap could narrow over time. Between 2026 and 2031: India is expected to grow 26.9 per cent The US is projected to grow 54.1 per cent China by 18.8 per cent Unlike earlier periods where wealth was concentrated in a few sectors, today it spans: Technology Manufacturing Financial services Real estate Consumer businesses This diversification reduces risk and makes wealth creation more sustainable over the long term.