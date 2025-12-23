India's workforce tops global AI gains with 53 'AI Advantage' score: survey

India has emerged as the world’s strongest performer on workplace AI adoption, topping EY’s global AI Advantage index with a score of 53, far ahead of the global average of 34 . The country also posts the highest Talent Health score globally at 82, reflecting strong employee sentiment around workplace culture, rewards, and career development.

India also holds a Talent Health score of 82, the highest among all geographies assessed. This score measures employee sentiment regarding culture, rewards, and development, areas that collectively form the foundation of Talent Health. The global average Talent Health score stands at 65 out of 100, with culture accounting for 44%, rewards 32% and development 24%.

The EY 2025 Work Reimagined Survey—covering 15,000 employees and 1,500 employers across 29 markets, including 800 Indian employees and 50 employers—indicates that India is undergoing one of the fastest workforce transitions globally, driven by rapid GenAI integration, stronger trust in leadership, and rising expectations around rewards and skill development. India’s Workforce Is the Global AI Adoption Leader According to the survey, 62% of Indian employees use GenAI daily, while 88% use it at least weekly By comparison, the global benchmark shows much lower adoption levels. The benefits are widely acknowledged: 86% of Indian employees say GenAI improves productivity (vs. 90% employers)

75% employees and 72% employers say GenAI enhances decision-making

82% of employees and 92% of employers say it improves quality of work The AI Advantage score—a composite metric of time saved, tool adoption, mindset, and skillset—places India at the top of the global league, well above markets like the US (33), UK (28), Singapore (24), and Finland (12).

India’s Talent Health Score Is World’s Best at 82 The Talent Health score measures how strongly employees feel connected to their workplace across culture (44%), reward (32%), and development (24%) factors. India scores 82, the highest across all 29 countries, compared with: Global average: 65

Technology sector global: 75

Government sector global: 47 (lowest) Indian employees also report exceptionally strong workplace cohesion: 84% feel trusted and empowered by management

86% feel connected to their teams

94% of employers believe their teams feel supported

Notably, 80% of employees say workplace culture has improved since 2021, with 30% calling it “significantly better”. Learning Gap Persists: Most Spend <40 Hours a Year on AI Skilling

Even as AI adoption surges, India mirrors global trends in underinvestment in AI learning hours: 30% of employees spend just 5–40 hours a year on AI learning

28% spend 41–80 hours

Only 7% exceed 81 hours Yet the data shows a direct link between skilling and productivity: Employees with 81+ hours of AI learning save 15 hours per week

Those with <4 hours save only 7 hours And learning reduces attrition risk: Only 37% of low-learning workers consider quitting

Versus 56% among high-learning cohorts Reward Expectations Are Shifting—Employees Want Cash, Employers Push Skills

Pay and benefits remain crucial to Talent Health—contributing 32% to the overall score. Top employee priorities: 40% want bonuses and performance incentives

33% want flexible schedules

32% want compensation aligned to cost-of-living

31% want wellbeing benefits But employers are pivoting toward skills: 34% prioritise AI skill-building programs

33% support flexible schedules

Employers tend to overestimate reward satisfaction by 13%, revealing an alignment gap

Rewards: Aligning pay priorities with evolving skill needs Rewards remain a core driver of talent health globally, contributing roughly 32% to the overall score. Employees in India continue to prioritise fundamentals such as bonuses (40%), flexible schedules (33%), cost-of-living aligned compensation (32%), and wellbeing benefits (31%). Employers, however, are placing almost equal emphasis on AI skill-building resources (34%) alongside bonuses (35%) and flexibility (33%). Culture, work environment and leadership Culture continues to be a key contributor to talent health, accounting for around 44% of the overall score. The survey findings suggest improvement in India’s workplace culture with 84% employees feeling trusted and empowered by management, and 86% reporting strong connection with their teams, broadly in line with employer views. Among employees, half (50%) say culture at their organization is “somewhat better” and another 30% describe it as “significantly better,” pointing to gradual progress in collaboration, leadership behaviours, and team cohesion.