Indian investors pump record $2.6 bn into realty, account for 57% of flows

Domestic institutional investors emerged as the biggest force behind India's real estate investment surge in the first half of 2026, pumping in a record $2.6 billion and accounting for the majority of capital deployed in the sector, according to Colliers India.

Domestic capital deployment rose 80% year-on-year (YoY) to $2.6 billion during January-June 2026, contributing 57% of the total institutional investments in Indian real estate. Overall institutional inflows into the sector increased 50% YoY to $4.5 billion, marking the strongest first-half performance in six years.

The data indicates a growing shift in investor composition, with domestic institutions taking the lead despite persistent global trade and geopolitical uncertainties. Foreign investments also recovered during the period, rising 24% YoY to $1.9 billion, but domestic investors remained the primary growth driver.

The momentum continued in the second quarter, when institutional investments surged 70% YoY to $2.9 billion, supported by strong participation from both domestic and overseas investors. "Domestic investors have expanded their portfolios across asset classes, driving 40-60% of the real estate investments on a consistent basis over the past few quarters," said Badal Yagnik, CEO and Managing Director, Colliers India. He added that the balanced participation of domestic and foreign investors would be crucial for the sector's next growth phase. Even amidst global trade & capital deployment uncertainties stemming from the West Asia crisis, institutional investments in the sector touched $4.5 billion during H1 2026, marking a 50% rise compared to the corresponding period of 2025. Interestingly, in 2026, capital inflows hit a six-year peak for the first half.

Office assets remain the preferred bet Domestic investors were particularly bullish on office real estate. The office segment attracted $1.88 billion in institutional investments during H1 2026, accounting for over 40% of total inflows. Investments into office assets jumped 167% YoY, making it the largest recipient of capital. Most of the domestic investments were directed towards income-generating operational office assets. In contrast, residential investments fell sharply. Capital inflows into the segment declined 43% YoY to $470.4 million, as investors turned cautious amid rising construction costs, moderating housing sales and concerns over project viability. Interestingly, inflows in mixed-use assets and alternatives surged significantly, especially in the second quarter of the year. At around $0.8 billion worth of investments each, these segments individually contributed close to one-fifth of the total inflows during H1 2026.

Foreign investors drove majority of the activity in these segments largely through equity stake purchases, signalling their long-term intent in portfolio diversification beyond the core real estate segments. Additionally, the hospitality segment also witnessed strong momentum, attracting $0.3 billion inflows during H1 2026. Although, this was on a comparatively lower base, the segment witnessed over three-fold rise annually, largely led by foreign investors. Trends in institutional investment inflows (USD million) – “During the second quarter, office assets drove about 37% of the overall capital inflows at $1.1 billion followed by mixed-use and alternative segments. Notably, quarterly inflows across all the three segments saw close to or over 4X rise annually. Within the office segment, investors largely preferred operational assets. The recent listing of another office REIT further reinforces the growth momentum in India’s office market, with leading developers actively monetizing operational assets within their portfolios. Moreover, with office leasing anticipated to grow further in the second half of the year, institutional investors are likely to remain upbeat about the segment throughout 2026” said Vimal Nadar, National Director & Head of Research, Colliers India.

Note: 1-Alternative assets include data centers, life sciences, senior housing, holiday homes, student housing, schools, real estate services etc. Chennai & Bengaluru together drive around 27% of the inflows in H1 2026 Amongst the Tier I cities, Chennai & Bengaluru together saw $1.2 billion of real estate investments, cumulatively driving about 27% of the inflows during H1 2026. Out of the approximately USD 0.6 billion inflows in each of the two cities, office segment accounted for a dominant 85–95% share during H1 2026. Notably, multi-city deals had a 46% share in overall investments inflows during H1 2026. In fact, Tier II/III cities such as Coorg, Hosur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Ujjain etc. witnessed significant capital deployment particularly in hospitality, industrial & warehousing & residential segments during H1 2026.